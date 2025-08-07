EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Spends a Small Fortune Trying to Keep Up With Plastic Surgery Procedures to Look Like Her Own Daughters — Including a $100K Facelift, $20K Boob Job and $40K on Lipo

Kardashian empire boss Kris Jenner is in the process of transforming her aging mug and bod with a raft of surgery and beauty treatments, say insiders, adding that the 69-year-old momager is willing to drop a million bucks in a desperate bid to compete with her daughters.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jenner's saucy new bob, which she debuted while stepping out in Paris in early July, is all part of her driving need to be relevant again.

For the mother of six, who hits a granny age of 70 on November 5, looking good starts at the plastic surgeon's office.