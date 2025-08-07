EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Spends a Small Fortune Trying to Keep Up With Plastic Surgery Procedures to Look Like Her Own Daughters — Including a $100K Facelift, $20K Boob Job and $40K on Lipo
Kardashian empire boss Kris Jenner is in the process of transforming her aging mug and bod with a raft of surgery and beauty treatments, say insiders, adding that the 69-year-old momager is willing to drop a million bucks in a desperate bid to compete with her daughters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jenner's saucy new bob, which she debuted while stepping out in Paris in early July, is all part of her driving need to be relevant again.
For the mother of six, who hits a granny age of 70 on November 5, looking good starts at the plastic surgeon's office.
Spending All The Dough
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenner splurged on another big-bucks facelift.
"Her facelift alone is whispered to have set her back $100,000," an insider said. "But she's planning a long list of other cosmetic procedures as well, $20,000 on a boob job, $40,000 on lipo, $50,000 for a tummy tuck, and eyelid surgery that will put another $20,000 on her credit card.
They added: "Kris has been tweaking and retweaking for years, so this will be just a tune-up, and then she's treating herself to a whole new wardrobe that will cost another whopping $300,000 to $400,000.
"Kris has expensive taste and rarely wears the same outfit twice, so it could double that in a couple of months."
'Well Over $1Million'
The family biz whiz's makeover includes pampering sessions like facials and massages and total body wraps, and hot saunas, according to the source.
"She's booking spa days in Beverly Hills and not even blinking at the price – $2,000 or more when you include tips and valet service," shared the source.
"By the time she's done, she will have spent well over $1million."
Jenner gave daughters Kim Kardashian, 44, and Khloé Kardashian, 41, a run for their money, looking very glam and years younger at Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27.
"She feels she must keep up with her equally competitive, glammed-up daughters, and doesn't care how much it costs," the source claimed. "The benefits she's reaping are well worth the price. She's turning heads like never before and loving every minute of it."