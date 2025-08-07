EXCLUSIVE: What Happened to 'I'll Be There for You'? The Truth About How Close the Cast of 'Friends' Really is... Nearly Two Years After Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
The stars of NBC's decade-long sitcom hit Friends played best buds who'd always be there for each other – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that surviving castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc haven't gathered together as a group since the funeral of their fallen colleague Matthew Perry in 2023.
True Friends Or Just TV Friends?
"People like to imagine they're constantly checking in with each other," said a former producer. "But they were coworkers, not real friends."
'Just Distance'
Kudrow has previously admitted the six actors only had one group dinner between the show's 2004 finale and 2021's Friends: The Reunion during her appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me.
"There's no animosity," the source clarified. "Just distance."