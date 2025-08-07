Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Steps in to Help Kelly Clarkson After 'American Idol' Alum 'Struggles With Pressures of Fame' – 'In a Bad Place Right Now'

Dolly Parton supports Kelly Clarkson as the 'American Idol' alum struggles with the pressures of fame.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Kindhearted country legend Dolly Parton has always had a soft spot for Kelly Clarkson, so she's reaching out to help her pal as the singer continues to struggle with the pressures of fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kelly's in a bad place right now. Everyone can see that, and Dolly is very worried for her and trying to get to the bottom of what's wrong," an insider shared.

"She's heard enough from mutual friends about how Kelly's acting erratic and weepy, and it's upsetting her. Dolly's always known Kelly to be steady as she goes."

Tough Times For Kelly

dolly parton helps kelly clarkson american idol alum struggles fame
Dolly Parton reached out in concern after mutual friends said Kelly Clarkson seemed erratic and weepy.

Sources said overwhelmed Clarkson is catching criticism after being forced to cancel the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency because of vocal concerns.

Meanwhile, insiders said staffers on Clarkson's self-named talk show are also unhappy with the host's behavior after she took nearly two weeks off earlier this year to deal with a mysterious "private matter."

In May, Clarkson also griped during a concert in New Jersey that her chatfest was "like a whole other job" that got in the way of touring, the New York Post reports.

dolly parton helps kelly clarkson american idol alum struggles fame
During a May concert, Clarkson admitted her talk show felt like a second job, disrupting touring.

Now, the source said the Jolene songbird, 79, wants to have a private in-person conversation with the original American Idol champ, and even invited Clarkson, 43, to her farm in Tennessee and her theme park, Dollywood.

"Dolly's calling and checking in with Kelly and offering support. She wants to get together and have a talk, just the two of them, without any interruptions," the insider said.

"Dolly's asking Kelly to come over whenever she's got the time, and Dolly hopes it's soon because this can't go on."

Private Talks To Help

Clarkson is still reeling post-divorce, prompting Parton's heartfelt support.
Clarkson is still reeling post-divorce, prompting Parton's heartfelt support.

According to the source, friends fear that the busy single mom of River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, is stretching herself too thin and still reeling from her divorce from baby daddy ex Brandon Blackstock.

The insider explained: "Dolly wants to give Kelly some country comforting and some of her homemade apple pie, and also just give her some serious pep talks on how to handle the pressure cooker of fame and learn to delegate more. Dolly wants to be there for her."

