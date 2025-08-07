EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Steps in to Help Kelly Clarkson After 'American Idol' Alum 'Struggles With Pressures of Fame' – 'In a Bad Place Right Now'

Kindhearted country legend Dolly Parton has always had a soft spot for Kelly Clarkson, so she's reaching out to help her pal as the singer continues to struggle with the pressures of fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kelly's in a bad place right now. Everyone can see that, and Dolly is very worried for her and trying to get to the bottom of what's wrong," an insider shared.

"She's heard enough from mutual friends about how Kelly's acting erratic and weepy, and it's upsetting her. Dolly's always known Kelly to be steady as she goes."