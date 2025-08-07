Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > John F. Kennedy Jr.
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Backlash Explodes as Actress Taking on Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Role Rips Intro Trolls Slamming Project

jfk jr series backlash actress defends carolyn bessette kennedy role
Source: MEGA

The JFK Jr. series faces backlash as the actress playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy defends the role.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sarah Pidgeon is clapping back at critics who are blasting the wardrobe she wears as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the upcoming FX series American Love Story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I can't wait for them to see [the series]," Pidgeon said to the haters. "We're just getting started. It's been so exciting. I feel very honored to take on this role and learn about such an incredible woman who's endured for [over] 25 years now."

Article continues below advertisement

Wardrobe Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Ryan Murphy's casting reveal sparked backlash over Sarah Pidgeon's wardrobe as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Murphy's casting reveal sparked backlash over Sarah Pidgeon's wardrobe as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Article continues below advertisement

After series creator Ryan Murphy shared the first official photograph of 29-year-old Pidgeon as Carolyn, along with Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., fans didn't hold back.

"Is it too late to recast Carolyn and hire a wardrobe dept that dresses her accurately? She didn't wear ill-fitting, inexpensive clothes." wrote one hater online.

Even Carolyn's hair colorist, Brad Johns, chimed in, slamming the styling of the character's tresses.

Article continues below advertisement

Hair Raising Problems

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
split photo of Mario Lopez and Desiree Townsend

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Screams In Full-Blown Outburst' During Fiery Court Appearance — As Actor Clashes with 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Suing Him for Defamation

Photo of Francis Ford Coppola

EXCLUSIVE: Why Francis Ford Coppola, 86, Was 'Terrified' While Being Rushed to Hospital For Suspected Major Heart Surgery

Article continues below advertisement
Brad Johns slammed the FX series' hair styling, saying Bessette-Kennedy's look is 'too 2024' for the '90s icon.
Source: MEGA

Brad Johns slammed the FX series' hair styling, saying Bessette-Kennedy's look is 'too 2024' for the '90s icon.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"No one would believe Carolyn in the '90s would ever have that color from me," he said. "It's too 2024."

The stylist described the real Carolyn's hair as a "toffee" shade, adding that when his late client sees the color of Carolyn's hair in the series, "she's going to be swirling in heaven."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.