EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Backlash Explodes as Actress Taking on Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Role Rips Intro Trolls Slamming Project
Sarah Pidgeon is clapping back at critics who are blasting the wardrobe she wears as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the upcoming FX series American Love Story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I can't wait for them to see [the series]," Pidgeon said to the haters. "We're just getting started. It's been so exciting. I feel very honored to take on this role and learn about such an incredible woman who's endured for [over] 25 years now."
Wardrobe Backlash
After series creator Ryan Murphy shared the first official photograph of 29-year-old Pidgeon as Carolyn, along with Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., fans didn't hold back.
"Is it too late to recast Carolyn and hire a wardrobe dept that dresses her accurately? She didn't wear ill-fitting, inexpensive clothes." wrote one hater online.
Even Carolyn's hair colorist, Brad Johns, chimed in, slamming the styling of the character's tresses.
Hair Raising Problems
"No one would believe Carolyn in the '90s would ever have that color from me," he said. "It's too 2024."
The stylist described the real Carolyn's hair as a "toffee" shade, adding that when his late client sees the color of Carolyn's hair in the series, "she's going to be swirling in heaven."