EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr. Series Backlash Explodes as Actress Taking on Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Role Rips Intro Trolls Slamming Project

Sarah Pidgeon is clapping back at critics who are blasting the wardrobe she wears as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the upcoming FX series American Love Story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I can't wait for them to see [the series]," Pidgeon said to the haters. "We're just getting started. It's been so exciting. I feel very honored to take on this role and learn about such an incredible woman who's endured for [over] 25 years now."