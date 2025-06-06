EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Ripped Over Fat Comments — As Her Talk Show Contract Negotiations 'Descend into Chaos'
Mouthy Kelly Clarkson is talking about quitting her TV talk show at the end of her current contract, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she's causing a huge stink on her way out and the ruckus has fed-up bosses ready to read her the riot act.
The 43-year-old TV chatterbox touched nerves when she mentioned her fight with human resources at the recent Hard Rock Live event in New Jersey, saying their rules discourage applauding show guests for slimming down because it "might make people feel bad that they looked bad before."
But the Stronger singer, who has dropped more than 60 pounds, refused to back down.
HR Controversy
"They say you're not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say f--- that," she fumed to the audience.
She added: "I was fat before, so I'm saying I want you to say, 'Damn… Well done.'"
Our insider said: "She was talking about how she wasn't allowed to say someone is beautiful after losing weight and how she thought that was so wrong."
But worried pals fear her outburst could trigger a backlash.
Stubborn Stance
"The timing of her little outburst is terrible since she’s eyeing an exit in 2026," our source warned.
They added: "She's eager to take a step back from her crazy schedule and spend more time with family and projects that won't consume her."
"But being rude and brash has angered people on her production team on up, who think she's being ungrateful. The feeling is she's a loose cannon, trash-talking her own people at NBC.
"She seems to feel she's above it all. But they have a way of biting you back when you least expect it."