EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Ripped Over Fat Comments — As Her Talk Show Contract Negotiations 'Descend into Chaos'

Mouthy Kelly Clarkson is talking about quitting her TV talk show at the end of her current contract, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she's causing a huge stink on her way out and the ruckus has fed-up bosses ready to read her the riot act.

The 43-year-old TV chatterbox touched nerves when she mentioned her fight with human resources at the recent Hard Rock Live event in New Jersey, saying their rules discourage applauding show guests for slimming down because it "might make people feel bad that they looked bad before."

But the Stronger singer, who has dropped more than 60 pounds, refused to back down.