Kelly Clarkson Tries Hypnosis to Help Singer Get 'Past Her Divorce' From Ex Brandon Blackstock: Sources
Kelly Clarkson is turning to unconventional methods to help "get past her divorce" from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exes reached a divorce settlement in March 2022 after a nearly two-year court war. At the time, it was determined that Clarkson would pay her ex over $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month until kids River and Remington turn 18, graduate high school, or can financially support themselves.
Clarkson has been reeling from her bitter breakup in the months to follow and remains focused on her healing journey so she can be the best for herself and her children.
"Kelly's at the point where she'll try anything and a friend recommended hypnosis, so she signed up for six sessions," a source close to the first American Idol winner claimed.
"Kelly knows it's time she got over this breakup, but it's still tearing her heart out," a source said of her nearly seven-year marriage. "It's haunting her."
"She wants a clean slate in her mind," the insider added. "People do it for bad habits, why not a toxic relationship?"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clarkson for comment.
Clarkson decided to call her upcoming LP Chemistry, detailing how she felt a connection like never before with Blackstock before their relationship took a turn.
"You can have amazing chemistry with somebody who you really shouldn't be with, you know. Not that one person is good or bad, whatever. It's just not a healthy environment," she told Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive.
"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff," Clarkson admitted.
Clarkson said the process was very cathartic for her post-split, confessing, "I wasn't thinking at all. I was just crying, like a lot. That's really what was happening."
Chemistry will hit shelves on June 23.
Just last month, Clarkson weathered another storm when The Kelly Clarkson Show was accused of fostering a toxic work environment.
The Behind These Hazel Eyes hitmaker was devastated "to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she wrote in part.
Clarkson assured viewers, "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team is moving but also our new team in New York is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."