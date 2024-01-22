Fox News' Bret Baier Asks Donald Trump if Sen.Tim Scott is 'on the List' for Vice President
Fox News' Bret Baier asked GOP frontrunner Donald Trump point-blank if Sen. Tim Scott was "on the list" for his potential running mate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The South Carolina Republican senator suspended his campaign in November and has since joined the growing list of ex-candidates campaigning for Trump. Over the weekend, Scott endorsed the ex-president over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott his senate seat in 2012.
After winning the Iowa caucus — and on the heels of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary — Baier had the chance to speak with the embattled Republican and wasted no time asking the question that many political pundits have mulled over — who's his choice for vice president?
Baier brought up statements Trump made during his town hall event when he hinted that he "might have already decided" his "VP pick."
"When do you think you’re going to make that?" the Fox News host asked.
While several Republicans, like Scott, appear to be vying for the coveted spot, Trump failed to clear the air on who he's leaning toward.
"Well, it’s never really had that much of an effect on an election, which is an amazing thing, both election and primary," Trump told Baier. "It’s never really had much of an effect. I may or may not really something over the next couple of months."
"There’s no rush to that," the ex-president added.
Trump continued to ramble on why selecting a vice president was at the bottom of his campaign priority list.
"It won’t have any impact at all," the Republican continued, noting, "The person that I think I like is a very good person, a pretty standard."
"I think people won’t be that surprised, but I would say there’s probably a 25% chance that would be that person," Trump said, to which Baier followed up, "Tim Scott on the list?"
"Now, you know, he’s a great guy. You know, he endorsed me," Trump said of Scott. "There’s an example, Nikki comes from South Carolina. Tim Scott is from South Carolina."
Trump then hinted at other politicians who have proven to be potential running mates.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"But if you look the governor, great governor, another senator Lindsey [Graham], we happen to like Lindsey. But, uh, Henry McMaster knows it very well. He endorsed me," Trump continued.
"It’s very hard for a governor to endorse somebody when you have, you know, I mean, Henry McMaster was the lieutenant governor under her, and he endorsed me… What does that tell you?"
Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race. He endorsed Trump after ending his bid for the White House.