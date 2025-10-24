REVEALED: 'Real Housewives' Stars to Get Deported by ICE After Legal Issues? — Law Enforcement Agent Tells All on Franchise-Shifting Move
Oct. 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
While two former Real Housewives stars have already been deported, a law enforcement agent revealed if two more personalities could be joining them, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
To date, Joe Giudice, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Simon Guobadia, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, are the only two from the franchise that have gotten the boot from the United States, but, could two Real Housewives of Potomac stars be next?
Do Wendy and Eddie Osefo Have 'ICE Detainers' Against Them?
After Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were recently arrested, people began to question if the pair, who were born in Nigeria, could be deported, especially given the recent uptick in ICE activity in the country.
A media outlet spoke to law enforcement sources who confirmed what's going on, and they confirmed Wendy and Eddie are not on ICE's radar yet.
"They have no ICE detainers against them as of now, and these days ICE is very proactive in beginning proceedings swiftly after an arrest," the source shared.
They also detailed that once ICE makes contact with an individual, nothing happens until the person's case goes through the justice system.
Eddie and Wendy Osefo Are Naturalized Citizens
"Generally, what happens is the individual goes to trial, they get a sentence – assuming they’re found guilty, they’re sent to serve their sentence, and then upon their serving their sentence, ICE picks them up," they continued.
Although Wendy and Eddie were not born here, they are naturalized citizens. Wendy first arrived in the USA at three years old, although she has not given concrete information on when she became a naturalized citizen.
Eddie came to the country when he was older than Wendy, but he was still a child. Both Eddie and Wendy have participated in activities citizens do, including voting in the most recent election for Kamala Harris.
Regardless of their naturalized citizenship, though, a legal source noted they could still potentially face deportation.
Wendy and Eddie Osefo Could Potentially Lose Citizenship and Be Deported
Judith Delus-Montgomery, an immigration attorney, admitted Wendy and Eddie's case typically would not have been one that interested her.
"However, this President [Donald Trump] and this administration have indicated that they are going to start denaturalizing citizens if they don't like what they're saying, if they don't like their politics… if they can find a way to do it, they will do it," she stated.
"These people [Wendy and Eddie] who have been to the White House, they have pounded pavement for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. We see that [this administration] has the ability to go after whoever they want and to make a mountain out of a molehill."
She also noted if the government were to look at Wendy and Eddie's citizenship applications and found any issues, they could potentially lose their citizenship and be deported.
What Were Wendy and Eddie Osefo Arrested for?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy and Eddie were arrested for felony fraud in Maryland earlier this month.
An insider exclusively spilled to us at the time what they believed it had to do with.
"In 2024, Wendy claimed her home was burglarized," the source shared. "The arrest has to do with them allegedly faking the burglary."
The original news outlet that reported the arrest obtained the prosecution's bail documents. In them, sheriff's deputies alleged Wendy was seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she'd reported stolen in the robbery.
An investigation also found multiple items Wendy and Eddie claimed were stolen had been purchased and returned to a store, "where a full refund was provided to the alleged burglary."
The documents note the couple reported $450,000 in personal property loss from the alleged robbery to an insurance company.