REVEALED: 'Real Housewives' Stars to Get Deported by ICE After Legal Issues? — Law Enforcement Agent Tells All on Franchise-Shifting Move

After Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were recently arrested, people began to question if the pair, who were born in Nigeria, could be deported, especially given the recent uptick in ICE activity in the country.

A media outlet spoke to law enforcement sources who confirmed what's going on, and they confirmed Wendy and Eddie are not on ICE's radar yet.

"They have no ICE detainers against them as of now, and these days ICE is very proactive in beginning proceedings swiftly after an arrest," the source shared.

They also detailed that once ICE makes contact with an individual, nothing happens until the person's case goes through the justice system.