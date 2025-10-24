Trump Accused of 'Trying to Hide His Turkey Neck' in New TIME Cover... After Prez Threw Fit Over Magazine's 'Unflattering and Humiliating' Photo
Oct. 24 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Social media users have brutally mocked Donald Trump's latest TIME Magazine cover and suggested the president intentionally posed his hands to conceal his "turkey neck" after he raged over an unflattering photo of himself used in the previous issue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
TIME unveiled its latest cover featuring Trump sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Thursday, October 23.
Trump Mocked Over TIME Cover
The cover art featured a bold headline declaring "Trump's World" in white text, while TIME was printed in an almost transparent font.
While global issues, including the Israel-Gaza ceasefire and Vladimir Putin's "power play," were listed as topics discussed in the edition, social media users appeared to solely focus on Trump's appearance.
One X user wrote: "Did TIME bend the knee and give Trump a new cover because he cried about the other one they did?"
Trump Rages Over the 'Worst Photo of All Time'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump blasted the publication on Truth Social for using a photo of him taken from an unflattering upwards angle, which he dubbed "the worst photo of all time."
Trump's gray hair appeared almost non-existent, and the sagging skin on his neck was prominently displayed on the previous cover.
He wrote: "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time.
"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"
While the image appeared to have been taken in a way to present the 79-year-old as heroic following the Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement, the photo became fodder for memes and merciless jokes about his appearance.
One X user laughed, "Turkey neck! Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away," as another mocked, "Fat, balding, wrinkly, orange dude gets pissed because he looks fat, orange, wrinkly, and bald in a picture?"
The contrast between the two covers was evident and appeared to meet Trump's standards for images of himself, but the new art did little to shield the president from criticism.
An X user wrote: "He definitely placed those hands to avoid more memes. He's so insecure."A second echoed: "A cover where he completely covers his NECK-whatever-that-flappy-thing is?"
Another added: "Funny how his hands are covering his turkey neck."
This isn't the first time Trump has thrown a fit over unflattering photos of himself.
After the president complained about his previous TIME cover, conservative commentator Scott Jennings revealed how he allowed Trump to pick out the cover art for an upcoming book about his second term.
Jennings said: "I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him."
He noted Trump ultimately decided on a photo of himself leaving the White House and being saluted by two Marines, which Jennings said was a "great call."