Trump Accused of 'Trying to Hide His Turkey Neck' in New TIME Cover... After Prez Threw Fit Over Magazine's 'Unflattering and Humiliating' Photo

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump blasted the publication on Truth Social for using a photo of him taken from an unflattering upwards angle, which he dubbed "the worst photo of all time."

Trump's gray hair appeared almost non-existent, and the sagging skin on his neck was prominently displayed on the previous cover.

He wrote: "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time.

"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"