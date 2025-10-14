Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's 'Super Gray' Hair Baffles Viewers as The Don Debuts Drastic New Look at Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Charlie Kirk — 'Did He Forget to Color It?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega;The Hill/YouTube

Critics wondered if President Trump had let his hair go gray.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

President Trump's latest public appearance turned into a hair-raising experience after many online critics pointed out that the president appeared to have gone gray, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's much lighter mane left social media users scratching their heads.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: The Hill/YouTube

The president awarded the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk.

Trump met with reporters and dignitaries at the White House to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, October 14, on what would have been the conservative activist's 32nd birthday.

Kirk was shot and killed last month as he spoke with college students in Utah.

Tuesday was designated a National Day of Remembrance for the Turning Point USA founder, and he was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor.

In his remarks, the president said Kirk was looking down on them all from heaven, next to some of the most respected figures in history.

"Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom. And from Socrates to Saint Peter, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, those who change history the most, and he really did, have always risked their lives for causes they were put on Earth to defend."

Trump's White Lies

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump has denied using hair dyes in the past.

However, as the president eulogized the fallen figure, many viewers were shocked to see Trump's hair appeared to be bright gray, a stark contrast to its familiar orange hue.

The color change was not lost on critics online, who flooded X seeking similar opinions.

"What color does Trump’s hair look like?" one person tweeted, as another asked, "Is Trump’s hair super gray right now? Did he forget to color it?"

One user wondered: "Did Trump dye his hair purple this week?"

A fourth person reasoned: "Trump's hair is white now, can't call him orange man," and a critic blasted, "Look at Trump’s hair. It looks like old straw."

Time Runs Out

Photo of Time Magazine cover
Source: Time Magazine

The politician railed against the photo TIME magazine chose for its cover.

Trump had a bad hair day all over on Tuesday. The criticism surrounding his new color comes fresh on the heels of the president slamming TIME magazine's choice of photo for the cover of their latest issue.

The cover is a low-angle shot with a light above his head, shot in a way to make the controversial politician look heroic; however, it had the opposite impact. The angle and lighting put all eyes on his "unflattering" neck and also made his hair appear thin.

The new issue hit the newsstands after 20 living Israeli hostages were finally freed, more than two years after Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. In return, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of about 360 Palestinians, according to officials.

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump claimed the magazine 'disappeared' his hair.

A clearly angry president posted his opinion on Truth Social, raging: "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time.

"They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

The 79-year-old then called the cover "Really weird!" and added, "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

