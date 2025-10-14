Trump's 'Super Gray' Hair Baffles Viewers as The Don Debuts Drastic New Look at Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Charlie Kirk — 'Did He Forget to Color It?'

Trump met with reporters and dignitaries at the White House to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, October 14, on what would have been the conservative activist's 32nd birthday.

Kirk was shot and killed last month as he spoke with college students in Utah.

Tuesday was designated a National Day of Remembrance for the Turning Point USA founder, and he was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor.

In his remarks, the president said Kirk was looking down on them all from heaven, next to some of the most respected figures in history.

"Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom. And from Socrates to Saint Peter, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, those who change history the most, and he really did, have always risked their lives for causes they were put on Earth to defend."