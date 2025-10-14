Donald Trump Set to Posthumously Award Charlie Kirk With the Presidential Medal of Freedom on What Would've Been Right-wing Activist's 32nd Birthday

A little over a month since right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk was gunned down at a college speaking event, President Donald Trump is set to honor the controversial activist with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, is set to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Kirk's widow, Erika, on what would have been his 32nd birthday on October 14 in a ceremony at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.