Donald Trump Set to Posthumously Award Charlie Kirk With the Presidential Medal of Freedom on What Would've Been Right-wing Activist's 32nd Birthday
Oct. 14 2025, Updated 4:12 p.m. ET
A little over a month since right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk was gunned down at a college speaking event, President Donald Trump is set to honor the controversial activist with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, is set to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Kirk's widow, Erika, on what would have been his 32nd birthday on October 14 in a ceremony at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.
Trump Calls Kirk a 'Martyr'
At a public memorial service honoring Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, Trump was among several high-profile Republican figures to speak about the slain influential MAGA ally.
During his speech, Trump said the Turning Point USA founder was a "martyr" for conservative values and freedom – and vowed to keep his legacy alive.
Erika also addressed the crowd and said she "forgives" her husband's suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has since been charged with aggravated murder.
This is a developing story. More to come...