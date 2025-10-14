Barack Says US Citizens 'Are Right to Be Concerned' Over Trump's Agenda... As He Slams Republicans' 'Mind-boggling' Response to National Guard Deployments

Barack Obama may have left the Oval Office nearly 10 years ago, but he's kept his finger on the political pulse of the nation.

The former president has said US citizens "are right to be concerned" over Donald Trump and MAGA lawmakers' agenda as he called out the "mind-boggling" hypocrisy from Republicans over national guard troops being deployed to Democrat-run cities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obama, 64, didn't hold back as he warned about Trump's "genuine effort to weaken how we have understood democracy" since taking office for this second term on Marc Maron's final WTF podcast episode.