EXCLUSIVE: America Doomed? — Cities on Edge as 'Insurgents' Creating 'Anarchy' to Set Country Back... as President Trump Vows to 'Crack Down on Chaos'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
America is currently drowning in chaos as violent protests, political assassinations, and deadly attacks on churches and government buildings have left the country uncertain of its future, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump and his team, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, are said to have called up the country's top military leaders to meet in Virginia to devise a plan to end the crime and terror in America.
America Attempts To Survive Chaos
"Trump is taking whatever action is necessary, and that’s why there was a meeting of all the generals and admirals at Quantico, Va., to look at all the internal and external threats against American cities,” Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, who claimed "agitators are professionals hired" to destroy the country, said.
He continued: "These are insurgents that specialize in anarchy. They are very well organized, and they are paid protesters for the most part. There is going to be resistance until you defeat the resistance. It’s like a military operation."
According to a recent University of Maryland study, there were 150 politically motivated attacks in the country during the first six months of this year, almost twice as many as the same period in 2024.
Violence During Trump's Second Term
"What we’re witnessing right now is not the product of a single group or ideology, but perhaps evidence of growing widespread civil unrest," UMD researcher Michael Jensen said.
Trump, 79, being sworn in for his second term in the White House, has only increased the violence, as the controversial president has made it a point to order Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to round up illegal immigrants. However, that has not occurred without pushback.
On July 4, about 16 people, some dressed in black military-style clothing, vandalized an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, and fatally shot an officer in what the feds called an orchestrated "ambush.” Then, on August 8, Patrick Joseph White, 30, fired several rounds at the Atlanta headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing cop David Rose, 33.
White, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reportedly believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal.
Charlie Kirk's Murder Amid Violence In America
Charlie Kirk's murder on September 10 while hosting a college event in Utah also set off chaos and protests. Days after the public assassination, Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with the conservative podcaster's murder.
The alleged assassin is said to be facing the death penalty.
And just weeks following Kirk's death, Joshua Allen opened fire on an ICE detention center in Dallas, killing two detainees and wounding another before killing himself, according to officials. A note allegedly written by the 29-year-old gun read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror."
Trump, citing Kirk’s murder and the increasing attacks on ICE agents, signed an executive order declaring the Antifa movement as a "major terrorist organization.”
'They've Got To Be Defeated!'
However, Vallely also thinks foreign agents from China, Russia, and Venezuela are also funding, encouraging, and participating in the violence.
"If local leaders cannot protect people from crime committed by insurgents, then the government has all the rights under the Constitution to go in and do that," Vallely declared. "You just can’t let these people run amok in our cities. They’ve got to be defeated!"
Despite Trump's best efforts, several cities have pushed back against the military entering their state, including Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, who went off on the president in a text message exchange.
"... I believe this is unlawful and unwarranted. You broke your promise to speak with me before taking further action against Portland. I will be in touch later," Kotek said after Trump ordered the National Guard to enter Portland after, according to Trump, the "ICE Facility in Portland was attacked again last night."