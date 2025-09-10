Your tip
Charlie Kirk Assassinated at 31: See the Bloody Moment Conservative Firebrand Became Latest Victim of Political Violence Across U.S.

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

The horrifying shooting was caught on video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Donald Trump announced right-wing influencer and MAGA ally Charlie Kirk has died at age 31 after being shot in the neck while speaking at an event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kirk was shot about 20 minutes into his event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.

The father-of-two was the only victim of the attack.

Donald Trump Announces Charlie Kirk's Death on Truth Social

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk died aged 31 after being shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Trump announced Kirk's death in a Truth Social post.

The president wrote: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE BELOW

Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Disturbing graphic video footage of the shooting went viral on social media.

Disturbing graphic video footage of the shooting has gone viral on social media. Kirk can seen sitting in a chair holding a microphone under a tent branded with the Turning Point USA and "American Comeback Tour" logos.

Seconds later gunshots are heard as Kirk visibly recoiled and slumped over as blood spilled from his neck. Chaos and screams erupted from the crowd as bystanders ran for safety.

School officials immediately canceled classes and urged everyone to leave campus. While a previous alert from the school claimed a suspect was apprehended, university spokesperson Ellen Treanor later clarified authorities did not have a suspect in custody, according to NBC News.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

Social Media Users Mock Charlie Kirk Shooting

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk aligned himself with Donald Trump and MAGA voters.

Kirk has long stirred controversy and faced backlash over his outspoken and problematic viewpoints. The rightwing influencer aligned himself with MAGA and heavily campaigned for the president during all three of his White House bids.

As news of the shooting spread on social media, critics mocked the tragedy and sarcastically offered "thoughts and prayers" while highlighting the influencer's past comments on mass shooting and gun control.

Many felt Kirk's divisive personal brand cost him his life.

Charlie Kirk's Past Comments on Gun Control

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Social media users mocked Kirk's shooting and called out his past support of gun rights.

One X user amassed over 82,000 likes on a post declaring: "Maybe Charlie Kirk shouldn't have spent years being a hateful demagogic fascist and this wouldn't have happened. Maybe he should take some personal responsibility."

A second wrote: "Let's make one thing clear from the start: Charlie Kirk was the victim of a shooting in a country where he, along with other right-wing extremist influencers, have been inciting violence for years. — Kirk is neither a martyr nor a hero, he is a cause."

Others shared reports on comments Kirk made in April 2023 at a Turning Point USA event one week after three children and three adults lost their lives in the Christian Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Kirk said: "You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I am—I think it's worth it.

"I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe."

