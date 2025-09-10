Your tip
Charlie Kirk Shooting Latest: Conservative Activist Was Discussing Transgender Mass Shootings Just Seconds Before He Was Shot in the Neck on Stage During Event

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Charlie Kirk was discussing the rate of transgender mass shooters when a bullet struck him in the neck.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk was in a heated debate about transgender mass shooting suspects when he was shot onstage at Utah Valley University, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Video posted to X showed the Turning Point USA chief responding to a question about the topic when a loud pop was heard, and his body crumpled forward to screams of the terrified students in the outdoor plaza audience.

Shot in the Neck

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk toured college campuses and actively debated students on political topics of the day.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" someone in the audience asked Kirk. He picked up his microphone and replied, "Too many," to a round of applause from onlookers.

The questioner said there had been "five" and that "five was a lot," but then asked Kirk how many mass shooters total there had been in the U.S. in the past decade.

"Counting or not counting gang violence," the conservative firebrand's last words were before the bullet pierced his neck, and he fell to the side.

Kirk was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.

'The Evil Perpetrated on Young People'

Photo of Annunciation church
Source: MEGA

A memorial grew outside the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis following a deadly mass shooting.

The debate seemed to stem from the Minneapolis church shooting two weeks ago, where transgender woman, Robin Westman, opened fire on a group of Catholic schoolchildren during their first mass of the year, killing two young students and wounding 21 others.

After the August 27 shooting, Kirk asked followers on social media to "Pray for all those involved."

The following day, when it emerged that Westman had his name legally changed to Robin from Robert when he was 17, Kirk posted an article to X that was titled, "Minneapolis school shooter Robert Westman confessed he was 'tired of being trans' and he wished he 'never brainwashed himself,'" referring to what the killer wrote in his manifesto.

"The evil perpetrated on young people by the trans medical industry is something future generations will look upon with horror," Kirk wrote underneath.

Death Threats

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: The George Janko Show Clips/YouTube

Kirk had been the victim of repeated death threats over the years.

Kirk revealed during a June 2024 podcast appearance that he was a frequent target of death threats, but took it in stride.

"We get death threats all the time. They send stuff to our homes and all that, and that's just par for the course. I mean, if you are not getting active death threats, you're not really doing much for the country, he bluntly stated.

While saying he wasn't trying to be glib, the Republican free speech activist added, "I always laugh when people are like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm a politician, I got death threats,' I'm like, 'Okay, get in line.'"

Kirk noted at the time how a man had just been sentenced to "three or four years" in prison because he wanted to "come shoot up a Turning Point USA event."

The MAGA supporter said the FBI got involved and that the aspiring shooter was 17 at the time of his arrest, bragging online about getting on a plane to shoot up an event in Tampa, Fla.

"Obviously, he has deep-seated mental problems, but that doesn't mean he wasn't going to do it," Kirk explained about taking the threat seriously.

Family Man

Photo of Charlie Kirk and Family
Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram

Kirk left behind a young son and daughter.

A devout Christian, Kirk had been married to his wife, Erika Frantzve, since 2021. The couple shared two young children.

Most recently, The Charlie Kirk Show host shared a sweet photo holding his son while on a family trip to Sedona, Arizona.

"God, family, country. In that order. Happy Labor Day!" he wrote in the caption

