Charlie Kirk Shooting Latest: Conservative Activist Was Discussing Transgender Mass Shootings Just Seconds Before He Was Shot in the Neck on Stage During Event

Kirk revealed during a June 2024 podcast appearance that he was a frequent target of death threats, but took it in stride.

"We get death threats all the time. They send stuff to our homes and all that, and that's just par for the course. I mean, if you are not getting active death threats, you're not really doing much for the country, he bluntly stated.

While saying he wasn't trying to be glib, the Republican free speech activist added, "I always laugh when people are like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm a politician, I got death threats,' I'm like, 'Okay, get in line.'"

Kirk noted at the time how a man had just been sentenced to "three or four years" in prison because he wanted to "come shoot up a Turning Point USA event."

The MAGA supporter said the FBI got involved and that the aspiring shooter was 17 at the time of his arrest, bragging online about getting on a plane to shoot up an event in Tampa, Fla.

"Obviously, he has deep-seated mental problems, but that doesn't mean he wasn't going to do it," Kirk explained about taking the threat seriously.