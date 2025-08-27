Your tip
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Rages Over 'Thoughts and Prayers' Reaction In Emotional Press Conference Over Catholic School Shooting That 'Killed Two Students and Left Seventeen Injured'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed 'thoughts and prayers' reactions to the Catholic school shooting.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected "thoughts and prayers" during an emotional press briefing on the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Frey said students were "literally praying" in mass to mark the start of the school year when a gunman opened fire through a window at the church around 8:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 27.

Two students, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the attack, and 14 students and three adults were injured. Police reportedly said the gunman, who was believed to be in his early 20s, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mayor Frey Says Victims We're 'Literally Praying' When Shots Rang Out

Frey said victims were 'literally praying' when the gunman opened fire during mass.

An emotional Frey told reporters outside the school: "These were Minneapolis families. These were American families. And the amount of pain they are suffering right now is extraordinary.

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church.

"They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."

Minneapolis School Shooting Victims Transported to Hennepin Healthcare

Photo of Mayor Jacob Frey
Source: @CBS13NEWS/YOUTUBE

Frey was visibly shaken and enraged at the senseless act of gun violence.

Several children aged 14 years old and younger were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Thomas Wyatt, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Hennepin Healthcare, said nine of the 11 patients being treated at the hospital ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old.

Wyatt noted several minor patients are in critical condition, though he reportedly confirmed: "Up to this point in time, there have been no fatalities related to any of those patients that were brought to our organization."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara Calls Shooting a 'Deliberate Act Of Violence'

Photo of police outside Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.
Source: @CBS13NEWS/YOUTUBE

Hennepin Healthcare confirmed nine of the 11 patients transported to the hospital ranged in age from 6 to 11-years-old.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting a "deliberate act of violence" while providing initial details on the tragedy.

O'Hara said: "This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

Frey echoed: "Children are dead. There are families that have a deceased child. You cannot put into words the gravity, the tragedy, or the absolute pain of this situation.

"Everyone of us needs to be wrapping our arms around these families, giving them every ounce that we can muster."

O’Hara Provides Initial Timeline of Shooting

Photo of police outside Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.
Source: @CBS13NEWS/YOUTUBE

The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

While an investigation remains ongoing, O'Hara provided some initial details on the timeline of the attack.

According to the police chief, the suspect approached the school from the outside while students where in mass and began "firing a rifle through church windows."

He said the suspect fired "towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass, shooting through the windows. He struck children and worshipers who were inside the building."

The suspect "was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol" and authorities believed he discharged "all three" weapons.

