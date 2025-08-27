Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Rages Over 'Thoughts and Prayers' Reaction In Emotional Press Conference Over Catholic School Shooting That 'Killed Two Students and Left Seventeen Injured'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected "thoughts and prayers" during an emotional press briefing on the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Frey said students were "literally praying" in mass to mark the start of the school year when a gunman opened fire through a window at the church around 8:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 27.

Two students, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the attack, and 14 students and three adults were injured. Police reportedly said the gunman, who was believed to be in his early 20s, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.