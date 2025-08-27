Tearful Parents of OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Beg Her to End 'Degrading' Sex Stunts — as They Say They'll Sell House to Make Her Quit
Lily Phillips' tearful parents have begged the OnlyFans star to stop her "degrading" sex stunts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British X-rated star, 24, was left in floods of tears after watching footage her desperate folks' pleas.
Tearful Pleas
Her parents even offered to sell their house in order to fund her luxurious lifestyle which is being bankrolled by her challenges, the latest being a claim she's slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours.
Lily's dad Lindsey said: "We've known for years she's done OnlyFans and I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie."
Her mom Emma added: "When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter.
"We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like 'no, no.'"
'It's Degrading'
Her dad continued: "If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we'd do it overnight. It's the degradingness of it and making sure that she's safe.
"Sometimes we think have we done anything wrong with her upbringing, well as far as I'm concerned we've had nothing but nice times and love ... Is it money? Because if it was money, we'd sell our house.
"You could have everything you want Lily if you gave it all up now."
It clearly became all too much for Lily as she walked out of the room in scenes aired on a British TV documentary
"I don't want to be on camera, I just need a moment," she told producers.
Her parents could also be seen tearing up as they apologized for upsetting their daughter, admitting the toll her job has had on the family.
"I get calls from random people saying, 'I hope your daughter dies,' her dad revealed.
No Plans To Quit
EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain Send Cease-and-Desist Letters to Shut Down New Investigation into Rocker's Death Amid Wild 'Murder Conspiracy' Claims
Lily admitted she had no plans to quit despite her parents' pleas, adding: "I understand and respect how they feel and that's that."
The adult star started her OnlyFans account while attending university.
She acknowledged: "Back then, no one really knew about it. I'd wanted to do it for a while, but it felt slightly disrespectful to my parents to do it under their roof."
Lily made $2,700 in the first 24 hours and was hooked.
Things then progressed, as she admitted: "But I was sort of selling sex to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it."
Lily admits she's now a multimillionaire but there have been drawbacks to having so much cash.
She explained: "My parents were called money grabbers. People assumed they were taking a cut of my earnings, which wasn't true.
"They even felt people were whispering about them in the supermarket – and that was tough."
Discussing her plans for the future, Lily stated she wants to "slow down on the numbers" and instead channel her "creativity into something different."
She added: "I've even been talking with a friend who has a plane – we'd love to do something in the sky. I want ideas that feel exciting again, not just the same old numbers."