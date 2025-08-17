OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 583 Men Tells All on Fiancé Abuse and What People Say to Her Dad

The 28-year-old bombshell, infamous for sleeping with 583 men in just six hours, lays bare the harsh realities of her career as she battles against the vitriolic comments directed towards her fiancé.

Adult star Annie Knight has candidly opened up about the personal toll her meteoric rise to fame has had on her family, RadarOnline.com can report.

Reflecting on the ramifications of her adult profession , she voiced concern over her partner's mental health, revealing: "Since I've been engaged, one thing I have struggled with is the way people speak to my partner and the way that they comment on his posts and stuff like that."

She disclosed the abuse her fiancé, Henry, endures from online trolls and the harsh realities of public life, saying: "There are a lot (of negative sides to working in the adult industry) like any job."

Known as 'Australia's most sexually active woman,' Annie's success in the adult industry has come hand-in-hand with a not-so-glamorous price tag for her loved ones.

The interaction can be downright distasteful: "They say the most derogatory things to him. Like, 'oh, are you f-ing that bird?' and stuff like that. He cops it a little bit, which makes me sad." This public harassment has made Henry less inclined to go out solo.

Annie doesn't just face online backlash; she spoke of ugly real-life encounters, too. She said: "Obviously, I have been doing this now for five years and I have been in the media for three. When I go out, people are lovely to me... But then, when Henry is out and about by himself, he just gets so many people coming up to him."

The OnlyFans star explained: "Before I slept with 583 men in six hours, he told me: 'Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe.'"

Despite the challenges that arise from dating Annie, Henry remains her steadfast supporter, even as she engages in jaw-dropping stunts for the sake of her career.

Annie disclosed how her family holds up against the vitriol, particularly calling out her father, who lives in a coastal town in Australia. "My dad gets nothing mean because my dad is pretty scary," she shared. "Thankfully, nobody is going to say anything bad to him. People say funny jokes to him, but it is nothing bad."

And it seems no one is brave enough to confront him about Annie's choices, as she quipped: "No, nobody would dare get in a fight with my dad."

Annie's mother, on the other hand, is equally resolute, having garnered support from her circle of friends. "If anyone tells anything to her, she tells them to f off," she added, demonstrating the family's protective instincts amid the chaos of public scrutiny.

Despite the highs and lows, Annie and Henry are firmly focused on their future together as they plan their wedding, looking forward to a life beyond the noise of the industry.