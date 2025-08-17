Former Butler Tells All: Prince Philip Told The Queen 'Thank F*** That's Over' after Harry and Meghan's Wedding

The royal wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018, and Grant found himself watching from outside, but not without a thrill. "I was delighted to see Prince Harry so happy," Harrold noted as he witnessed an overwhelming turnout of jubilant crowds.

He recalled: "Our tickets permitted us to sit outside, which was perfect, because I saw a lot more than I did when inside for Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage blessing.

"The couple had provided picnic bags with shortbread, water, and a royal chocolate coin in a commemorative bag.

"We could see everybody walking in and out and hear the whole service, including the animated and very lengthy sermon by the American bishop Michael Curry."

Then came the unforgettable moment: "When Prince Philip came out he turned to the Queen and said, 'Thank f*** that’s over.'"

The laughter allegedly erupted in the air as Harrold claimed his brutally candid sentiment voiced the collective relief felt by many in attendance, if not a hint of humor at the spectacle of modern-day royal weddings.