Former Butler Tells All: Prince Philip Told The Queen 'Thank F*** That's Over' after Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Former royal butler Grant Harrold recounts amusing anecdotes about behind-the-scenes moments of the British monarchy, including Prince Philip's candid reaction after the grand wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harrold, who found himself in a royal whirlwind, has shared a heartwarming yet humorous glimpse into his time at Balmoral during the storied Ghillies Ball, an annual tradition held to honor the hardworking royal staff.
The royal wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018, and Grant found himself watching from outside, but not without a thrill. "I was delighted to see Prince Harry so happy," Harrold noted as he witnessed an overwhelming turnout of jubilant crowds.
He recalled: "Our tickets permitted us to sit outside, which was perfect, because I saw a lot more than I did when inside for Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage blessing.
"The couple had provided picnic bags with shortbread, water, and a royal chocolate coin in a commemorative bag.
"We could see everybody walking in and out and hear the whole service, including the animated and very lengthy sermon by the American bishop Michael Curry."
Then came the unforgettable moment: "When Prince Philip came out he turned to the Queen and said, 'Thank f*** that’s over.'"
The laughter allegedly erupted in the air as Harrold claimed his brutally candid sentiment voiced the collective relief felt by many in attendance, if not a hint of humor at the spectacle of modern-day royal weddings.
Harrold’s reflections also touch upon the difference in how the younger royals, like Harry and William, relate to their roles and responsibilities.
He recalled a moment of humility when Harry took it upon himself to clean up after a guest’s dog. He said: “It showed what a nice, down-to-earth guy he was. He never expected to be waited on all the time.”
Such anecdotes paint a more relatable picture of modern royalty, contrasting the age-old traditions with contemporary experiences.
Harrold entered the royal family’s service in the early 2000s and instantly found himself immersed in a world that, until then, had only flickered through the screen of his childhood TV.
In a heartfelt reflection, he recalls the enchanting atmosphere of the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral, an annual event designed to thank the royal staff.
Revealing the nerves of a young man utterly captivated by his surroundings, he wrote: "I decided to limit myself to peeking around the screen occasionally to see what was happening."
He was coaxed by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the time, to join the festivities, leading to a life-changing moment.
She reasured him: "'Don't worry about it. There are about 150 people here. I think it's highly unlikely you have to worry about dancing with the Queen.'"
As Harrold prepares to publish The Royal Butler on August 22, readers eagerly anticipate the full array of stories that capture the intricate dynamics of royal life.
In sharing both the humorous and poignant moments of his journey, Harrold draws readers into an intimate relationship with the royal family — one filled with heartfelt memories, laughter, and a touch of kitchen table honesty.