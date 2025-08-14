Former Royal Butler Reveals the One Thing Royal Family Really Fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Do Next

But RadarOnline.com can also reveal the royals fear the couple could inflict a brutal move that would hurt the monarchy.

Under-fire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , 42, are expected to tread carefully in their next Netflix projects , according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, as the Duke of Sussex is desperate to rebuild bridges with The Firm.

"I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures," Harrold said, reflecting on the couple’s latest multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to pursue a new life in California, announced the extension of their Netflix partnership on Monday.

The deal, a "first-look" arrangement, allows the streamer to approve or reject projects before they are publicly produced.

While the couple reportedly has "more options" under the new contract, industry insiders note it comes with "less investment" than their original arrangement, which was valued at over $100million.