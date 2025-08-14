Former Royal Butler Reveals the One Thing Royal Family Really Fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Do Next
Under-fire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 42, are expected to tread carefully in their next Netflix projects, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, as the Duke of Sussex is desperate to rebuild bridges with The Firm.
But RadarOnline.com can also reveal the royals fear the couple could inflict a brutal move that would hurt the monarchy.
Harry and Meghan's Next Move!
"I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures," Harrold said, reflecting on the couple’s latest multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming giant.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to pursue a new life in California, announced the extension of their Netflix partnership on Monday.
The deal, a "first-look" arrangement, allows the streamer to approve or reject projects before they are publicly produced.
While the couple reportedly has "more options" under the new contract, industry insiders note it comes with "less investment" than their original arrangement, which was valued at over $100million.
Is Another Future Royal Tell-All In The Works?
Grant also stressed the royal family’s main worry is not the day-to-day content from the couple – but the possibility of another exposé on them.
"If they cause any more damage with these programs, it will impact any ongoing attempts to build bridges," he said.
"I think the Royal Family are beyond this now. I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they're used to them doing what they want now. Their biggest concern will be another tell-all documentary on their fallouts with the family."
Harry and Markle's original Netflix deal, struck five years ago, produced a range of programs spanning lifestyle, scripted series, and documentaries.
Shows included Polo, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, with the 2022 documentary drawing 23.4 million viewers in its first four days, making it the most-watched documentary of that period.
Meghan, in announcing the new deal, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."
Season two of Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is due to premiere later this month.
The program promises a "fun and heartwarming" new season, featuring celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends taking on "hands-on adventures" packed with "laughter and discovery."
Industry analysts note such shows are designed to reinforce the couple’s positive public image while keeping audiences engaged ahead of any larger projects.
Netflix's Deal With Meghan and Prince Harry
The announcement comes amid speculation about the couple's long-term strategy, with observers noting Netflix's first-look arrangement provides the platform with significant editorial control.
Experts suggest while the Sussexes retain creative freedom, the streamer's oversight reduces the likelihood of highly controversial content.
With a slate of projects in development and season two of With Love, Meghan imminent, attention now turns to whether Harry and Meghan can balance audience appeal with the sensitivities of their former royal family.