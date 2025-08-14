Kanye's Terrifying Meltdowns: Disgraced Rapper Confesses He's 'Been Off Medication For Months, Almost Killed His Daughter and Established His Church While Hospitalized' in Unsettling Documentary

Kanye West's tragic mental breakdown has been documented in a jarring new documentary, In Whose Name.

The documentary has been compiled from more than 3,000 hours of footage recorded over a tumultuous period in the rapper's life, including the journey to his bipolar diagnosis, failed 2020 presidential run and the ending of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Over a montage of chaotic video clips, West – who now goes by Ye – admitted to quitting his bipolar medication for months as well as forming his controversial church and almost "killing" his daughter while unmedicated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.