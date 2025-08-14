Kanye's Terrifying Meltdowns: Disgraced Rapper Confesses He's 'Been Off Medication For Months, Almost Killed His Daughter and Established His Church While Hospitalized' in Unsettling Documentary
Kanye West's tragic mental breakdown has been documented in a jarring new documentary, In Whose Name.
The documentary has been compiled from more than 3,000 hours of footage recorded over a tumultuous period in the rapper's life, including the journey to his bipolar diagnosis, failed 2020 presidential run and the ending of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
Over a montage of chaotic video clips, West – who now goes by Ye – admitted to quitting his bipolar medication for months as well as forming his controversial church and almost "killing" his daughter while unmedicated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kim Kardashian Tells Ye His Personality Changed
A trailer for the documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, who was 18-years-old when he began recording Ye's life behind-the-scenes, was released on Wednesday, August 13.
The video began with a voiceover from Ye confessing he's "been off my meds for five months now," followed by an emotional Kardashian telling her then-husband, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."
He then described his decision to abruptly stop taking his medication as "a calling by the universe."
Ye later declared he would "rather be dead than be on medication."
The Flashing Lights rapper was diagnosed as bipolar in 2016 after he was hospitalized during a psychiatric event.
Earlier this year, Ye claimed his previous diagnosis was incorrect and instead believes he's on the autism spectrum. Ye further claimed his undiagnosed autism was to blame for his recent erratic and offensive behavior, including his multi-day social media rants in which he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis.
Ye Caught Screaming at Kim
Another clip showed Ye in the backseat of a car with his eldest daughter North, whom he shares with Kardashian, while a voiceover played of him warning in a fiery tone: "NEVER tell me I'm going to wake up and have nothing!"
Ye's declaration appeared to be in response to the Skims founder, as a clip of the couple having a heated discussion followed.
Kardashian was in the middle of telling her husband, "We can talk about that later but –" when Ye cut her off and yelled, "There ain't no but!'"
The footage was followed by several artsy shots of the rapper and his family paired with audio of Ye discussing how his mental health shaped his business decisions – and nearly destroyed his family.
Ye Came Up With 'Sunday Service' in the Hospital
The Final Betrayal? Brandon Blackstock's Shock Romance With Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Was 'Icing On The Cake' In Bitter Divorce — 'He Was Not A Great Husband'
Ye said: "When I went to the hospital, one of the ideas was to do a church."
In 2019, Ye launched his Sunday Service worship events, which included a band, choir and the rapper's music mixed with traditional Gospel songs.
While Sunday Service was not an official church, critics slammed the extravagant production and questioned the event's authenticity and morality, suggesting Ye was hosting the worship service to serve his own image.
Footage of inmates in jail worshiping played as Ye's voice was heard saying: "We're at the prison professing how Jesus can set you free. It's true."
A clip of the father-of-four holding his newborn flashed on screen, followed by another of the Chicago rapper holding a sign announcing his failed 2020 presidential bid and then chilling footage of Ye screaming, "I almost killed my daughter," on the brink of tears.
Since Ballesteros began recording the documentary's footage, Ye's life has been a rollercoaster that's played out for the world to see.
From his 2021 split from Kardashian and marrying Bianca Censori a year later in 2022 to antisemitic rants, legal issues and helping paparazzi put food on the table by dressing his second wife in shocking nearly nude looks, Ye's life has been a rollercoaster for years.
In May, Ye asked for forgiveness on social media.
He wrote in an X post: "I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you, God."
In Whose Name debuts in theaters on September 19.