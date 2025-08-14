Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye's Terrifying Meltdowns: Disgraced Rapper Confesses He's 'Been Off Medication For Months, Almost Killed His Daughter and Established His Church While Hospitalized' in Unsettling Documentary

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

An unsettling documentary has captured Kanye West's mental breakdown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West's tragic mental breakdown has been documented in a jarring new documentary, In Whose Name.

The documentary has been compiled from more than 3,000 hours of footage recorded over a tumultuous period in the rapper's life, including the journey to his bipolar diagnosis, failed 2020 presidential run and the ending of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Over a montage of chaotic video clips, West – who now goes by Ye – admitted to quitting his bipolar medication for months as well as forming his controversial church and almost "killing" his daughter while unmedicated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Tells Ye His Personality Changed

Source: @IN WHOSE NAME/YOUTUBE

Ye confessed he stopped taking his bipolar medication for at least five months in the documentary's trailer.

A trailer for the documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, who was 18-years-old when he began recording Ye's life behind-the-scenes, was released on Wednesday, August 13.

The video began with a voiceover from Ye confessing he's "been off my meds for five months now," followed by an emotional Kardashian telling her then-husband, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."

He then described his decision to abruptly stop taking his medication as "a calling by the universe."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Ye said he would 'rather be dead than be on medication' for his bipolar diagnosis.

Ye later declared he would "rather be dead than be on medication."

The Flashing Lights rapper was diagnosed as bipolar in 2016 after he was hospitalized during a psychiatric event.

Earlier this year, Ye claimed his previous diagnosis was incorrect and instead believes he's on the autism spectrum. Ye further claimed his undiagnosed autism was to blame for his recent erratic and offensive behavior, including his multi-day social media rants in which he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Article continues below advertisement

Ye Caught Screaming at Kim

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

A clip showed Ye cutting off ex-wife Kim Kardashian in a heated argument.

Another clip showed Ye in the backseat of a car with his eldest daughter North, whom he shares with Kardashian, while a voiceover played of him warning in a fiery tone: "NEVER tell me I'm going to wake up and have nothing!"

Ye's declaration appeared to be in response to the Skims founder, as a clip of the couple having a heated discussion followed.

Kardashian was in the middle of telling her husband, "We can talk about that later but –" when Ye cut her off and yelled, "There ain't no but!'"

The footage was followed by several artsy shots of the rapper and his family paired with audio of Ye discussing how his mental health shaped his business decisions – and nearly destroyed his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Ye Came Up With 'Sunday Service' in the Hospital

Photo of Ye's 'Sunday Service ' at the Los Angeles Forum in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Ye said he got the idea 'to do a church' when he was hospitalized.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

The Final Betrayal? Brandon Blackstock's Shock Romance With Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Was 'Icing On The Cake' In Bitter Divorce — 'He Was Not A Great Husband'

Photo of Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Set To Drop Secrets and Bombshell Revelations in New Netflix Doc — After Former Troubled Actor and Ex-Wife Denise Richards Agreed to 'Peaceful' Pac

Ye said: "When I went to the hospital, one of the ideas was to do a church."

In 2019, Ye launched his Sunday Service worship events, which included a band, choir and the rapper's music mixed with traditional Gospel songs.

While Sunday Service was not an official church, critics slammed the extravagant production and questioned the event's authenticity and morality, suggesting Ye was hosting the worship service to serve his own image.

Footage of inmates in jail worshiping played as Ye's voice was heard saying: "We're at the prison professing how Jesus can set you free. It's true."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

An emotional Kardashian told Ye his 'personality was not like this a few years ago.'

A clip of the father-of-four holding his newborn flashed on screen, followed by another of the Chicago rapper holding a sign announcing his failed 2020 presidential bid and then chilling footage of Ye screaming, "I almost killed my daughter," on the brink of tears.

Since Ballesteros began recording the documentary's footage, Ye's life has been a rollercoaster that's played out for the world to see.

From his 2021 split from Kardashian and marrying Bianca Censori a year later in 2022 to antisemitic rants, legal issues and helping paparazzi put food on the table by dressing his second wife in shocking nearly nude looks, Ye's life has been a rollercoaster for years.

In May, Ye asked for forgiveness on social media.

He wrote in an X post: "I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you, God."

In Whose Name debuts in theaters on September 19.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.