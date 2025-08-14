The Final Betrayal? Brandon Blackstock's Shock Romance With Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Was 'Icing On The Cake' In Bitter Divorce — 'He Was Not A Great Husband'

While Clarkson knew about Blackstock's relationship with Jones before his death on August 7 after a three-year battle with cancer, it "was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment [Clarkson] felt over the delusion of their marriage," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."

Jones worked as Clarkson's production assistant from December 2016 through June 2018, handling various aspects of the Stronger artist's behind-the-scenes touring operation.

In December 2018, Jones became an executive management assistant at Blackstock's Starstruck Entertainment, where she worked until June 2020, the same month Clarkson filed for divorce from the talent manager.

Jones immediately began working as an executive assistant to Blackstock at his V Bar V Cattle Colorado, in Montana, upon his split from Clarkson, a position she holds to this day, according to her LinkedIn page.