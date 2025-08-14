The Final Betrayal? Brandon Blackstock's Shock Romance With Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Was 'Icing On The Cake' In Bitter Divorce — 'He Was Not A Great Husband'
Kelly Clarkson was left reeling over ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's obituary that gushed about his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business" with her former assistant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clarkson, 43, now feels Blackstock's relationship with Brittney Jones was just one more "disappointment" in their ill-fated marriage. The former couple wed in 2013 but split in 2020 with a bitter two-year divorce battle that followed.
'Icing on the Cake of Disappointment'
While Clarkson knew about Blackstock's relationship with Jones before his death on August 7 after a three-year battle with cancer, it "was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment [Clarkson] felt over the delusion of their marriage," a source told the Daily Mail.
"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."
Jones worked as Clarkson's production assistant from December 2016 through June 2018, handling various aspects of the Stronger artist's behind-the-scenes touring operation.
In December 2018, Jones became an executive management assistant at Blackstock's Starstruck Entertainment, where she worked until June 2020, the same month Clarkson filed for divorce from the talent manager.
Jones immediately began working as an executive assistant to Blackstock at his V Bar V Cattle Colorado, in Montana, upon his split from Clarkson, a position she holds to this day, according to her LinkedIn page.
'Point of No Return'
While the timing of Jones' loyalty to boyfriend Blackstock is curious, the source noted that it wasn't the reason for his marriage to Clarkson ending.
The "cause" of the split was the Grammy winner being at a "point of no return" in her marriage. Even though Clarkson was hugely disappointed by her ex moving on with someone she "knew and trusted," the source claimed the Love So Soft songstress "doesn't blame" Jones and is eager to avoid any "drama from her fanbase."
Blackstock's 'Beautiful and Loving Partner'
Jones' relationship with the rancher was publicly revealed for the first time in his obituary.
"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," it noted.
"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the obit added.
Clarkson Rallying for Her Children
While Clarkson wasn't mentioned in the obit, her children, whom she shared with Blackstock, were. The duo shared daughter River Rose, 11 and son Remington, 9. The Texas native also left behind two adult children from his first marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.
"Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father. Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy...He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy," Blackstock's obit read.
Making sure their children were able to handle their father's health crisis was paramount to Clarkson.
"When Brandon dealt more and more with his cancer, Kelly's only goal was to make sure her kids were OK and to let him live his personal life any way he wanted to live it," the insider said.
The source added: "Kelly knew that Brittney wasn't going to be a problem with her and her kids; there was never a misunderstanding between them."
Clarkson has currently put her career on hold to be there for her children in the wake of their dad's death.
The day before Blackstock's passing was announced, Clarkson postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency shows. Following his death, the Fort Worth, Texas, native bowed out of an August 17 benefit concert to raise money for the victims in the deadly July 4 floods in her home state.