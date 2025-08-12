Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Was Dating Her Former Assistant' Before His Tragic Death — as Obituary Reveals Secret Relationship
Brandon Blackstock moved on in a big way from his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, prior to his death, as an obituary dropped the bombshell news that he found love again with the singer's former assistant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blackstock died at the age of 48 after a private three-year battle with cancer on August 7, his family shared in a heartbreaking announcement.
His obituary revealed for the first time how important Brittney Marie Jones had become in the former talent manager's life.
Brandon Blackstock 'Found Love'
"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," the obit noted, proudly sharing his relationship.
"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the notice continued.
Blackstock founded The Valley View Rodeo in 2023, after deciding to live full-time in Montana following his 2020 split from Clarkson.
He initially resided on the former couple's ranch in Bozeman, which the Grammy winner was granted in their divorce, although Blackstock was given a five percent stake.
The Texas native relocated to Butte, where he purchased a $1.8 million home and started the rodeo, while beginning his new life with Jones.
His New Love
Jones appeared to be working at the rodeo in a July 2023 Facebook post and was seen in an Instagram photo the rodeo shared in March 2024, although she wasn't tagged.
The blonde beauty looked to be a perfect match for Blackstock, wearing a cowboy hat, jeans, and a large silver belt buckle.
Her Facebook page indicates Jones married drummer Greg Goose LaPoint in September 2021.
He first appeared on her site in a photo of the duo holding hands on a date in October 2017. It's unclear when the pair split.
Neither Jones nor Blackstock publicly confirmed their relationship.
'His Greatest Love'
Nowhere in the obituary was Clarkson, 43, mentioned, despite her nearly seven-year marriage to Blackstock that produced two children, daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.
The Stronger singer and her former manager settled their contentious divorce in 2022.
The obit proudly made note of the children Blackstock and Clarkson shared, as well as his two older kids with his first ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.
"Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father. Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy," it read.
Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out
Clarkson first made fans aware that her ex-husband was experiencing a health crisis the day before his death, when she announced the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas residency shows.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote in an Instagram post on August 6.
The songstress added, "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."