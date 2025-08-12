Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Was Dating Her Former Assistant' Before His Tragic Death — as Obituary Reveals Secret Relationship

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," the obit noted, proudly sharing his relationship.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the notice continued.

Blackstock founded The Valley View Rodeo in 2023, after deciding to live full-time in Montana following his 2020 split from Clarkson.

He initially resided on the former couple's ranch in Bozeman, which the Grammy winner was granted in their divorce, although Blackstock was given a five percent stake.

The Texas native relocated to Butte, where he purchased a $1.8 million home and started the rodeo, while beginning his new life with Jones.