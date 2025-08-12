Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Instagram Beauty Influencer Dead at 36: Liz Lin Ruoyu's Husband Pens Emotional Tribute Announcing Social Media Star's Shocking Passing

photo of Liz Lin Ruoyu
Source: Instagram/@hehehaha1989

Liz Lin Ruoyu's husband announced her death on Instagram.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A beloved beauty influencer has died at the age of 36.

Popular social media star Liz Lin Ruoyu's husband announced her passing in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreaking Tribute

Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband
Source: Instagram/@hehehaha1989

Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband on Instagram in a post that read: "Dear friends - Liz was always a girl with a smile, full of sunshine and love.

"She was always curious about new things and especially caring and loving towards animals. She possessed a unique and captivating sense of taste, always adding beauty and inspiration to the world with her vision and creativity."

Despite her very popular social media account, Ruoyu never looked at herself as a "social media star."

He wrote: "On social platforms, she never saw herself as an 'influencer' but as a friend to everyone.

"She always tried her best to respond to every message just because she really cared and really appreciated everyone who supported her."

"She was always curious about new things, especially about small animals, with infinite gentleness and care.

"She always had a unique and fascinating taste, always able to use her vision and creativity to add beauty and inspiration to the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Fan And Friend Reactions In The Comments

The influencer's cause of death is not known.
Source: Instagram/@hehehaha1989

The influencer's cause of death is not known.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news, fans and friends took to the comments section to share heartbreaking tributes and messages honoring the late influencer.

"Still miss you so much,” Hannah Yang, a peer influencer who had made content with the late star, wrote in the comments section.

"May Liz be beautiful and happy in another world," wrote another influencer.

Nancy Tsai, who is a blogger and was a friend of Liz’s, remembered the star in a heartbreaking post following the news.

"We have so many memories worth smiling together," wrote Tsai. "On the next part of the journey, be able to continue smiling from the heart. Love you always."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Rise To Fame

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton

REVEALED: True Reason Behind Shamed Prince Andrew's Brutal Attacks on Prince William's Wife Kate

split photo of Kim Davis and Supreme Court

Kentucky County Clerk Who Refused to Issue Gay Marriage Licenses Appeals to the Supreme Court — As Future Of Same-Sex Unions Up In The Air 10 Years After Landmark Decision

The influencer quickly rose to fame from her beauty-inspired content on social media.
Source: Instagram/@hehehaha1989

The influencer quickly rose to fame from her beauty-inspired content on social media.

The influencer quickly gained popularity online from her beauty-inspired photos and videos on social media.

Before her death, her most recent post was made on June 3rd, which was a video of the influencer sharing tricks for putting on makeup while wearing glasses.

In addition to her work as an influencer, Ruoyu recently launched a career in the music industry and released her debut single, titled Mist, back in 2022.

A cause of death has not been announced yet.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.