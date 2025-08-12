Instagram Beauty Influencer Dead at 36: Liz Lin Ruoyu's Husband Pens Emotional Tribute Announcing Social Media Star's Shocking Passing

Popular social media star Liz Lin Ruoyu's husband announced her passing in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A beloved beauty influencer has died at the age of 36.

Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband.

Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband on Instagram in a post that read: "Dear friends - Liz was always a girl with a smile, full of sunshine and love.

"She was always curious about new things and especially caring and loving towards animals. She possessed a unique and captivating sense of taste, always adding beauty and inspiration to the world with her vision and creativity."

Despite her very popular social media account, Ruoyu never looked at herself as a "social media star."

He wrote: "On social platforms, she never saw herself as an 'influencer' but as a friend to everyone.

"She always tried her best to respond to every message just because she really cared and really appreciated everyone who supported her."

