Instagram Beauty Influencer Dead at 36: Liz Lin Ruoyu's Husband Pens Emotional Tribute Announcing Social Media Star's Shocking Passing
A beloved beauty influencer has died at the age of 36.
Popular social media star Liz Lin Ruoyu's husband announced her passing in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Heartbreaking Tribute
Ruoyu, who had boasted more than 144,000 Instagram followers, was honored by her husband on Instagram in a post that read: "Dear friends - Liz was always a girl with a smile, full of sunshine and love.
"She was always curious about new things and especially caring and loving towards animals. She possessed a unique and captivating sense of taste, always adding beauty and inspiration to the world with her vision and creativity."
Despite her very popular social media account, Ruoyu never looked at herself as a "social media star."
He wrote: "On social platforms, she never saw herself as an 'influencer' but as a friend to everyone.
"She always tried her best to respond to every message just because she really cared and really appreciated everyone who supported her."
"She was always curious about new things, especially about small animals, with infinite gentleness and care.
"She always had a unique and fascinating taste, always able to use her vision and creativity to add beauty and inspiration to the world."
Fan And Friend Reactions In The Comments
Following the news, fans and friends took to the comments section to share heartbreaking tributes and messages honoring the late influencer.
"Still miss you so much,” Hannah Yang, a peer influencer who had made content with the late star, wrote in the comments section.
"May Liz be beautiful and happy in another world," wrote another influencer.
Nancy Tsai, who is a blogger and was a friend of Liz’s, remembered the star in a heartbreaking post following the news.
"We have so many memories worth smiling together," wrote Tsai. "On the next part of the journey, be able to continue smiling from the heart. Love you always."
Her Rise To Fame
The influencer quickly gained popularity online from her beauty-inspired photos and videos on social media.
Before her death, her most recent post was made on June 3rd, which was a video of the influencer sharing tricks for putting on makeup while wearing glasses.
In addition to her work as an influencer, Ruoyu recently launched a career in the music industry and released her debut single, titled Mist, back in 2022.
A cause of death has not been announced yet.