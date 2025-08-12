Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Will Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith 'Crying on Shoulder' of Very Unlikely Rap Ally — as She's 'Close to Hating' His Wife Jada

Photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith may have landed on an unlikely ally.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Slap-happy Will Smith has found support in a very unexpected place as he continues to be blacklisted by Hollywood over his Chris Rock assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old actor has told pals: "I've learned who's really in my corner, and Dana's been solid through everything."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Queen Latifah, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Will has found unexpected support from Queen Latifah.

Article continues below advertisement

Will, whose career took a hit following his infamous 2022 Oscars slap, isn't referring to any old Dana.

He is talking about Queen Latifah – born Dana Elaine Owens.

A source told us he is using her as a "shoulder to cry on" as he adjusts to a new reality in his showbiz career, while also living apart from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 53.

The couple, though still legally married, have been living "completely separate lives" since 2016, Jada revealed last year.

Meanwhile, Will's comeback attempt with his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, has flopped commercially and critically.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Photo of Queen Latifah and Will Smith
Source: MEGA

The two stars share a friendship dating back to the early '90s.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bad Boys star saw just 268 copies of the album sold in the UK during its first week, and it failed to chart in the US.

Music outlet Rolling Stone dismissed the record as "clunky and sullied by the fallout of the 2022 Oscars," in which Will slapped Rock live on stage during the broadcast.

While many former allies have reportedly distanced themselves from Will, Latifah has remained fiercely loyal to him.

A source close to the pair said: "Dana and Will go way back to the early 90s, and their bond has only deepened over the years.

"She understands how much he's been struggling and has made it clear she's standing by him."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Queen Latifah
Source: MEGA

Smith calls Latifah a steady and honest presence.

Article continues below advertisement

Latifah, who first appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991, was already a rising music star with her 1989 single Ladies First.

Their bond, the insider said, has endured through decades in the spotlight.

Now, she's offering Will both emotional support and professional opportunities – and hiring his production company to work on her upcoming biopic.

"People don't always see how emotionally affected Will really is," an insider claimed. "He acts strong in public, but being alone in that massive house while his relationship unravels has hit him hard. Dana's been a steady presence – she's supportive, she's there for him, and she's honest when he needs to hear it."

The source also claimed Latifah has found herself in a delicate position, caught between two old friends.

They added: "Dana has a long history with Jada as well, and there's still some affection there. But she can't ignore how much this has hurt Will.

"With Jada having moved out and keeping her distance, Dana has clearly aligned herself with Will. Her patience with Jada is wearing thin.

"It's fair to say she is close to hating Jada for what she has done to Will."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lindsay Lohan

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Lindsay Lohan's Secret Torment Over Child Stardom as She Mounts Comeback From Car Crash Image

Photo of Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton

REVEALED: True Reason Behind Shamed Prince Andrew's Brutal Attacks on Prince William's Wife Kate

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Will Smith
Source: MEGA

Will has pushed ahead with three new film projects.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jada, who hosted the popular Red Table Talk series, has moved into a separate home near the family's 150-acre Calabasas estate, which she once shared with Will and their children, Jaden, 27, and Willow, 24.

Despite personal upheaval and financial pressures, including reports he's selling off parts of his property portfolio, Will is pushing ahead with three new film projects: I Am Legend II, Resistor, and a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, though none have confirmed release dates.

A separate source said: "Will doesn't give up easily. Facing setbacks has only pushed him to refocus, and Dana's been instrumental in helping him stay grounded."

"Dana is firmly in Will's corner, giving him the support and clarity he needs right now," the insider added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.