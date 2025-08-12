EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith 'Crying on Shoulder' of Very Unlikely Rap Ally — as She's 'Close to Hating' His Wife Jada

The 56-year-old actor has told pals: "I've learned who's really in my corner, and Dana's been solid through everything."

Slap-happy Will Smith has found support in a very unexpected place as he continues to be blacklisted by Hollywood over his Chris Rock assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meanwhile, Will's comeback attempt with his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, has flopped commercially and critically.

The couple, though still legally married, have been living " completely separate lives " since 2016, Jada revealed last year.

A source told us he is using her as a "shoulder to cry on" as he adjusts to a new reality in his showbiz career, while also living apart from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , 53.

Will, whose career took a hit following his infamous 2022 Oscars slap , isn't referring to any old Dana.

"She understands how much he's been struggling and has made it clear she's standing by him."

A source close to the pair said: "Dana and Will go way back to the early 90s, and their bond has only deepened over the years.

While many former allies have reportedly distanced themselves from Will, Latifah has remained fiercely loyal to him.

Music outlet Rolling Stone dismissed the record as "clunky and sullied by the fallout of the 2022 Oscars," in which Will slapped Rock live on stage during the broadcast.

The Bad Boys star saw just 268 copies of the album sold in the UK during its first week, and it failed to chart in the US.

Latifah, who first appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991, was already a rising music star with her 1989 single Ladies First.

Their bond, the insider said, has endured through decades in the spotlight.

Now, she's offering Will both emotional support and professional opportunities – and hiring his production company to work on her upcoming biopic.

"People don't always see how emotionally affected Will really is," an insider claimed. "He acts strong in public, but being alone in that massive house while his relationship unravels has hit him hard. Dana's been a steady presence – she's supportive, she's there for him, and she's honest when he needs to hear it."

The source also claimed Latifah has found herself in a delicate position, caught between two old friends.

They added: "Dana has a long history with Jada as well, and there's still some affection there. But she can't ignore how much this has hurt Will.

"With Jada having moved out and keeping her distance, Dana has clearly aligned herself with Will. Her patience with Jada is wearing thin.

"It's fair to say she is close to hating Jada for what she has done to Will."