EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith 'Crying on Shoulder' of Very Unlikely Rap Ally — as She's 'Close to Hating' His Wife Jada
Slap-happy Will Smith has found support in a very unexpected place as he continues to be blacklisted by Hollywood over his Chris Rock assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old actor has told pals: "I've learned who's really in my corner, and Dana's been solid through everything."
Will, whose career took a hit following his infamous 2022 Oscars slap, isn't referring to any old Dana.
He is talking about Queen Latifah – born Dana Elaine Owens.
A source told us he is using her as a "shoulder to cry on" as he adjusts to a new reality in his showbiz career, while also living apart from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 53.
The couple, though still legally married, have been living "completely separate lives" since 2016, Jada revealed last year.
Meanwhile, Will's comeback attempt with his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, has flopped commercially and critically.
The Bad Boys star saw just 268 copies of the album sold in the UK during its first week, and it failed to chart in the US.
Music outlet Rolling Stone dismissed the record as "clunky and sullied by the fallout of the 2022 Oscars," in which Will slapped Rock live on stage during the broadcast.
While many former allies have reportedly distanced themselves from Will, Latifah has remained fiercely loyal to him.
A source close to the pair said: "Dana and Will go way back to the early 90s, and their bond has only deepened over the years.
"She understands how much he's been struggling and has made it clear she's standing by him."
Latifah, who first appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991, was already a rising music star with her 1989 single Ladies First.
Their bond, the insider said, has endured through decades in the spotlight.
Now, she's offering Will both emotional support and professional opportunities – and hiring his production company to work on her upcoming biopic.
"People don't always see how emotionally affected Will really is," an insider claimed. "He acts strong in public, but being alone in that massive house while his relationship unravels has hit him hard. Dana's been a steady presence – she's supportive, she's there for him, and she's honest when he needs to hear it."
The source also claimed Latifah has found herself in a delicate position, caught between two old friends.
They added: "Dana has a long history with Jada as well, and there's still some affection there. But she can't ignore how much this has hurt Will.
"With Jada having moved out and keeping her distance, Dana has clearly aligned herself with Will. Her patience with Jada is wearing thin.
"It's fair to say she is close to hating Jada for what she has done to Will."
Jada, who hosted the popular Red Table Talk series, has moved into a separate home near the family's 150-acre Calabasas estate, which she once shared with Will and their children, Jaden, 27, and Willow, 24.
Despite personal upheaval and financial pressures, including reports he's selling off parts of his property portfolio, Will is pushing ahead with three new film projects: I Am Legend II, Resistor, and a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, though none have confirmed release dates.
A separate source said: "Will doesn't give up easily. Facing setbacks has only pushed him to refocus, and Dana's been instrumental in helping him stay grounded."
"Dana is firmly in Will's corner, giving him the support and clarity he needs right now," the insider added.