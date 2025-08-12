EXCLUSIVE: Inside Lindsay Lohan's Secret Torment Over Child Stardom as She Mounts Comeback From Car Crash Image

The 39-year-old Mean Girls actress, who now lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas, 37, and their two-year-old son, Luai, has spoken candidly about the impact of her fame.

Lindsay Lohan suffers PTSD "to the extreme," and blames years of relentless paparazzi attention, even though she was one of Hollywood's most off-the-rails stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She said: "I don't ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was. They were terrifying moments I had in my life – I have PTSD to the extreme from those things."

However, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Lindsay likes to talk this sort of thing up, but the reality is she attracted this kind of attention and craved it at the start of her career, with her attention-seeking crazy behavior."

Lohan became a household name in the early 2000s with films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls, but her success was closely followed by a high-profile struggle with addiction and legal troubles.

Her every move was photographed and dissected by the media during her late teens and twenties, making her one of the most documented celebrities of her era.