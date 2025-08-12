REVEALED: True Reason Behind Shamed Prince Andrew's Brutal Attacks on Prince William's Wife Kate
Prince Andrew spews hateful remarks about the Princess of Wales – as he's jealous she has become the leading light of the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who has just published a bombshell book on Andrew, he spits brutal abuse about the Princess behind closed doors.
Prince Andrew's 'Unkind' Comments About Kate
"I can't see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she's been the family's saving grace. It surprised me, but people do get jealous," Lownie claimed.
A source told us: "Andrew always thought he would be the golden boy of the royal family, as, despite his faults, he was Queen Elizabeth's favorite son.
"But he has seen Kate rise to that position due to her grace, composure and lack of scandals – and he is furious she has put him to even more shame."
Lownie, the 64-year-old author of The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has also shared his insight into the strained relationship between the 65-year-old Duke of York and his nephew Prince William, 43.
Andrew's unkind words towards Kate Middleton, also 43, have contributed to the tension between the two men, damaging a relationship already fraught with public scandal and family discord.
Lownie said Andrew's attacks on Kate surprised him even more, given Andrew's expected respect for William as the future king.
"I'd have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king, though," he said.
The biographer identified Andrew's remarks about Kate as a turning point that left William frustrated by his uncle's behavior over the years.
"William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road," Lownie added. "He's all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle."
The biographer noted while other members of the royal family – including King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – are united in their efforts to promote a wholesome image of the royals, "the whole side has been let down by Prince Andrew."
Sources cited by Lownie suggest friction between Andrew and William has existed for years, escalating as Andrew's massively controversial actions – including his relationship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – affected the royal family's public image.
The tension reportedly extends to King Charles, with Andrew's conduct described as "incredibly strained" within the family.
According to Lownie's book, when William eventually ascends the throne, he will seek to remove Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65, from Royal Lodge, their longtime residence.
A source said: "William also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out.
"If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted."
Rumors of discord between William and Andrew have circulated for years.
William Keeps His Distance From His Uncle
Earlier this year, Andrew attended the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, while William, Kate, and their three children stayed away to extend a family break in Norfolk following a skiing holiday.
A royal source said at the time: "William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."
The insider added Andrew remains a "significant contributor of headaches" for the family and many have "run out of patience with him."
Andrew's damaging behavior has long cast a shadow over the royal family, from public scandals to his fractured relationships within the Firm.
Lownie's book paints a stark picture of a man whose jealousy and recklessness have alienated those closest to him – particularly his nephew and the future king.