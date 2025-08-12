REVEALED: True Reason Behind Shamed Prince Andrew's Brutal Attacks on Prince William's Wife Kate

"I can't see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she's been the family's saving grace. It surprised me, but people do get jealous," Lownie claimed.

A source told us: "Andrew always thought he would be the golden boy of the royal family, as, despite his faults, he was Queen Elizabeth's favorite son.

"But he has seen Kate rise to that position due to her grace, composure and lack of scandals – and he is furious she has put him to even more shame."

Lownie, the 64-year-old author of The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has also shared his insight into the strained relationship between the 65-year-old Duke of York and his nephew Prince William, 43.