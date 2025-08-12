Kentucky County Clerk Who Refused to Issue Gay Marriage Licenses Appeals to the Supreme Court — As Future Of Same-Sex Unions Up In The Air 10 Years After Landmark Decision

Davis, who is the former Rowan County clerk, is appealing a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages plus $260,000 in fees to attorneys who represented a couple who sought a license from her office.

The appeal has made its way to the Supreme Court, which has yet to announce if it will take a look at it or not.

However, as part of the appeal, the conservative legal group representing Davis also asked the court to overturn the entire ruling. The Liberty Counsel's Mat Staver said in a statement: "The High Court now has the opportunity to finally overturn this egregious opinion from 2015."

He added the original court decision "(pushes) the First Amendment aside to punish individuals for their beliefs about marriage."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Staver and Davis for comment.