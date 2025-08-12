Alexis Gosselin, 21, Makes Rare Appearance After Brother Collin's Heartbreaking Message About Being 'Forced Apart' — Read It in Full

Alexis' bond with Kate was a sad reminder for Collin about the life he's missing out on, after the former Marine trainee shared his heartbreak in his own TikTok post on August 8. It was only his second post on the social media platform after opening his account on July 30, showing how he and his dad both like to ride motorcycles.

"Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?" Collin wrote in the caption next to a photo alongside his fellow sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, as well as his twin sisters Mady and Cara, 24.

He continued: "I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."

Over the group photo with his sibling, Collin wrote, "Born to be a team, us against the world...," while in a second snapshot, Collin was seen driving alone, with the words, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives would have looked like," at the bottom of the frame.