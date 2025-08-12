Alexis Gosselin, 21, Makes Rare Appearance After Brother Collin's Heartbreaking Message About Being 'Forced Apart' — Read It in Full
Collin Gosselin got a heartbreaking reminder of how his siblings still have a close relationship with their mom, Kate Gosselin, after his sister, Alexis, joined her mother in an adoring video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 21-year-old popped out from behind a door while Kate, 50, was making a TikTok post about her work lunch, giving her mom a hug and a kiss. It came a day after Collin wrote about being "forced" to go it alone in life without four of the siblings he was born with.
Alexis' Rare Appearance
Alexis was the first of Kate's eight children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, to make an appearance on her mom's TikTok channel, which the former Kate Plus 8 star launched on July 13.
While Kate was putting together a salad, Alexis entered the kitchen in a crop top and jeans, giving her mom an embrace on her way out the door of the former reality star's North Carolina home on Sunday, August 9.
"Bye, honey. Love you. Drive carefully, I mean ride carefully. Text me when you get there," the protective mom told her daughter, who responded sweetly, "Love you."
'The Tears I Shed'
Alexis' bond with Kate was a sad reminder for Collin about the life he's missing out on, after the former Marine trainee shared his heartbreak in his own TikTok post on August 8. It was only his second post on the social media platform after opening his account on July 30, showing how he and his dad both like to ride motorcycles.
"Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?" Collin wrote in the caption next to a photo alongside his fellow sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, as well as his twin sisters Mady and Cara, 24.
He continued: "I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."
Over the group photo with his sibling, Collin wrote, "Born to be a team, us against the world...," while in a second snapshot, Collin was seen driving alone, with the words, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives would have looked like," at the bottom of the frame.
Kate sent Collin away to live in a mental health facility in 2016 after alleged behavioral issues at home. Jon rescued him from the institution and gained sole custody of his son two years later in 2018. Collin was able to grow up alongside his sister Hannah while in high school, as she decided to move in with her father shortly before her sibling came to live with them.
Collin has continued to be reminded of what he missed out on with four of his brothers and sisters over the years. Kate shared a 20th birthday tribute photo showing Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden in May 2024.
"No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!" she wrote in the caption, as followers lamented how sad it was to see Collin and Hannah missing from the snapshot.
Hoping for a Reunion
Jon indicated he'd love to see his son reunited with his siblings in a comment under Collin's heartbreaking TikTok post.
"Maybe some day we can all be together again, Love ya," the deejay wrote. Collin responded with an optimistic reply, telling his dad, "I hope so, I really do. Love ya too."
Hannah still seems to maintain a relationship with her fellow sextuplets, as evidenced by a Snapchat video with her sister Leah in 2024. Meanwhile, Collin remains estranged from six of his seven siblings.