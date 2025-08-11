Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photos of Her Children From Reality Television Show After Son Collin Shares Heart-Wrenching Message to Estranged Siblings After Being ‘Forced Apart'

In the caption of the August 8 TikTok post, Collin addressed his siblings, writing in the caption, "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"

"I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys…" he added.

Hannah heartbreakingly revealed how Collin “would be separated” from his seven siblings while growing up during Vice's 2023 docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s. “He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.”

Collin alleged that his mom kept him in a "containment room" of the family's Pennsylvania home during a 2024 interview.

"When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolted the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me," Collin alleged about the barren room with only a mattress on the floor.

"So most of the day I was in that room, and I was away from my siblings, and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment," he added.