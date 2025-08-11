Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photos of Her Children From Reality Television Show After Son Collin Shares Heart-Wrenching Message to Estranged Siblings After Being ‘Forced Apart'
Three days after Collin Gosselin shared a heartbreaking message about being "forced apart" from his sextuplet siblings, estranged mom Kate Gosselin showed fans what it looked like when her kids were happy together and having a fun day while filming their TLC reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kate, 50, posted a TikTok video on Monday, August 11, walking through a field near her North Carolina home titled "The good old days," where she shared never-before-seen photos of all eight of her children, she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin getting cute makeup jobs while filming Kate Plus 8 in 2010.
'I Wish I Could Go Back'
The former reality star mentioned how her sextuplets, 21, were six years old and twin daughters Mady and Cara, 24, were nine when the show's makeup artist came to her Pennsylvania home and drew mustaches and beards on the boys and glam makeup on the girls.
"They're the most precious pictures. I had totally forgotten about them, and I came across them the other day, and I can't wait to share them because the kids are so happy with the results, and it was such a fun, silly summer project to do together," Kate told fans.
"I hope you enjoy these pictures. I wish I could go back," the proud mom waxed about the happier times when all eight of her children were little.
All Together
While Collin appeared in a photo with his two brothers, some viewers pointed out how he grew up estranged from his siblings after Kate sent him to live in a mental health facility after allegedly developing behavioral issues.
When one user wrote, "You seem like such a nice lady and not like how the show portrayed you at all," a second person commented underneath, "Yep, tell that to her child that she segregated from the rest of the kids."
"If you could go back, would you do things differently and be nicer?" a third follower asked, while a fourth fan defended Kate, telling her, "It’s shocking to me how many women can’t see why you had to be strict and controlling giving the sheer number of children plus ex husband’s man child behavior negating everything."
'Born to Be a Team'
Kate's heartfelt post about her children followed Collin's lament about his estrangement from his siblings, which began when he was shipped off to an institution in 2016.
Jon, 48, removed his son from the facility in 2018 and gained full custody of Collin, who remains alienated from his brothers and sisters, except for fellow sextuplet Hannah.
"Born to be a team, us against the world...," the former Marine trainee wrote over a childhood photo showing him with all seven of his brothers and sisters.
In a second snapshot, Collin was seen driving alone, with the words, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives would have looked like," at the bottom of the shot.
'Memories We Could Have Shared'
In the caption of the August 8 TikTok post, Collin addressed his siblings, writing in the caption, "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"
"I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys…" he added.
Hannah heartbreakingly revealed how Collin “would be separated” from his seven siblings while growing up during Vice's 2023 docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s. “He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.”
Collin alleged that his mom kept him in a "containment room" of the family's Pennsylvania home during a 2024 interview.
"When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolted the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me," Collin alleged about the barren room with only a mattress on the floor.
"So most of the day I was in that room, and I was away from my siblings, and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment," he added.