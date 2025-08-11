EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Granted Restraining Order Against 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Suing Him For Defamation After Explosive Court Hearing

After a contentious meeting, the judge agreed to extend the restraining order. According to the new terms, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.

Outside the court, Townsend told Radar she was stunned by the decision.

"This was a very bizarre hearing," she said. "The judge granted part of the order, requiring me to stay away from Lopez and his family and to speak about him only in the context of the lawsuits and litigation.

"Here’s where things took an odd turn... the judge openly stated that I 'needed to be taught a lesson,' despite the statute’s purpose being to prevent future harm, not to punish alleged past conduct."