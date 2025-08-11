EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Granted Restraining Order Against 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Suing Him For Defamation After Explosive Court Hearing
Mario Lopez has been granted a restraining order against the former NFL cheerleader who is suing him for defamation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The actor argued for the order after Desiree Townsend surprised him at his home to serve him with lawsuit papers.
After a contentious meeting, the judge agreed to extend the restraining order. According to the new terms, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.
Outside the court, Townsend told Radar she was stunned by the decision.
"This was a very bizarre hearing," she said. "The judge granted part of the order, requiring me to stay away from Lopez and his family and to speak about him only in the context of the lawsuits and litigation.
"Here’s where things took an odd turn... the judge openly stated that I 'needed to be taught a lesson,' despite the statute’s purpose being to prevent future harm, not to punish alleged past conduct."
Townsend added: "The judge disregarded Lopez’s in-court outburst, justifying his angry rage instead of recognizing it for what it was."
She said she "strongly disagrees" with the decision and plans to file an appeal.
High Emotions in Court
The judge's ruling came after several days of emotional hearings. Townsend had previously accused Lopez of "completely losing it" on the witness stand during Wednesday's meeting.
"He screamed, actually screamed, on the witness stand," Townsend recounted. "He was so 'pissed,' as he categorized it, that the judge had to calm him down.
"He had a full-blown outburst, yelling that I was 'crazy,' 'unhinged,' and a 'stalker.' And yes, he said all that while shouting."
Radar has reached out to Lopez and his attorney for comment.
Townsend earned the social nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after newsmagazine Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia – only to appear perfectly normal a few weeks later.
After Lopez reposted an Instagram video of the segment, adding the caption "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," Townsend, who is now a paralegal, demanded he take down his post. When he didn't, she filed a lawsuit against him and his employer, NBC, demanding $25million dollars.
In a video shared by Radar, Townsend approached the 51-year-old at his home with a process server. He then, in turn, was granted a temporary restraining order against his accuser.
Mario's Need for Restraining Order
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lopez's attorney argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."
Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend fired back: "I had anticipated being served with a counterclaim in response to my existing defamation lawsuit.
"Instead, he accused me of 'harassment' based on my online commentary, which is ironic, considering it mirrors the exact conduct he and his PR team engaged in toward me on his own platform."
She added: "I truly don't understand what he's thinking. He’s escalating this into a public spectacle when it could have been resolved quietly through civil litigation."