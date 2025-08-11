Oasis Warned to 'Keep Their Mouth Shut' About Donald Trump on Their U.S. Tour After Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher Called Out the Prez and His 'Scary' Politics

The Brit group's American tour kicks off later this month in Chicago, and there is no word yet if either of the brothers will be going off on Trump. However, back in 2018 when the siblings were feuding, Liam made it clear he is no friend of the former reality star who made his way to the White House.

After being asked who he thought the world's biggest villain was, Liam quickly responded: "Gotta be Noel. And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him."

Two years before, Noel also called out Trump, despite praising his sense of humor.

"I find Donald Trump f--king hilarious," Noel said in an interview. "Purely from somebody speaking from across the Atlantic, it's an amazing thing to watch.