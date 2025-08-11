Oasis Warned to 'Keep Their Mouth Shut' About Donald Trump on Their U.S. Tour After Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher Called Out the Prez and His 'Scary' Politics
Oasis is being warned to keep their mouth shut when it comes to Donald Trump, as there are fears any criticism of the president will have a major negative impact on their U.S. tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular band has been vocal about their dislike of the controversial politician, with lead singer Liam Gallagher calling him a "d---," and his brother, Noel, branding Trump's environmental politics as "pretty f------ scary."
'The Biggest Liar'
The Brit group's American tour kicks off later this month in Chicago, and there is no word yet if either of the brothers will be going off on Trump. However, back in 2018 when the siblings were feuding, Liam made it clear he is no friend of the former reality star who made his way to the White House.
After being asked who he thought the world's biggest villain was, Liam quickly responded: "Gotta be Noel. And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him."
Two years before, Noel also called out Trump, despite praising his sense of humor.
"I find Donald Trump f--king hilarious," Noel said in an interview. "Purely from somebody speaking from across the Atlantic, it's an amazing thing to watch.
No Alcohol Allowed?
"I'm glad he's not running to be president of England but he is f----- funny, I'll give him that. To be honest though, if it's a toss up between Hillary (Clinton) and Trump, American politics is in a worse f---- place than ours."
Not only is Oasis being warned to stay away from Trump during their upcoming U.S. gigs, but alcohol may be banned as well, due to a tragic death that occurred during one of the band's shows in Wembley.
Earlier this month. 41-year-old concertgoer Lee Claydon died after he plunged 170 feet from the arena's upper tier at the end of the show. Police said Claydon, who "was found with injuries consistent with a fall," was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's brother, Aaron, grieved in a GoFundMe post, and said, "Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss."
Even Liam paid tribute to Claydon during the band's next gig, as he declared on stage: "This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight but who are here if you know what I mean."
The incident is believed to have happened during the final moments of the show, while fireworks exploded overhead and the crowd went wild.
Insiders now believe concert bosses and promoters have been considering banning alcohol at the rest of Oasis' gigs.
"This death is a nightmare for the group," a source told RadarOnline.com. "They have a deal to get a split of food and drink takings at the arenas where they are playing, and their fans have been buying up record amounts of drinks before and during the gigs.
"There is a lot of talk this man's death was down to being intoxicated, but that has yet to be confirmed."
The insider claimed: "Either way, insurers are seriously considering cutting out alcohol sales at the rest of the gigs."