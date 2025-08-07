EXCLUSIVE: Booze Ban Call Slapped on Oasis Reunion Gigs in U.S. After Death Tragedy — As Disgusting Fan Tradition at Shows Is Revealed
Rock wildman Liam Gallagher has broken his silence after a fan died during an Oasis reunion gig at Wembley, saying on stage: "This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight but who are here if you know what I mean."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old singer made the heartfelt dedication at Sunday’s Oasis show in Wembley Stadium, London, just 24 hours after a man in his 40s plunged 170ft from the stadium's upper tier at the end of Saturday night’s concert.
The tragedy has cast a shadow over the band's much-anticipated reunion tour – their first since 2009 – with dates already announced across the US this fall, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.
The fatal incident is believed to have happened during the final moments of the show, while fireworks exploded overhead and the crowd erupted into applause.
The Horrifying Death
Witnesses described scenes of confusion as the man fell, with one concertgoer saying: "I was directly underneath. At first I thought it was a coat falling, then I saw the bloke on the concrete."
Despite efforts by medics and police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."
Sources told us the tragedy now has concert bosses and promoters considering banning alcohol at the rest of Oasis' gigs.
One insider said: "This death is a nightmare for the group. They have a deal to get a split of food and drink takings at the arenas where they are playing, and their fans have been buying up record amounts of drink before and during the gigs.
"There is a lot of talk this man's death was down to being intoxicated, but that has yet to be confirmed.
"Either way, insurers are seriously considering cutting out alcohol sales at the rest of the gigs."
Amid the shock of the tragedy at Wembley, venue bosses were also forced to take urgent action after the first two nights of the reunion tour were marred by an infamous Oasis concert tradition – fans hurling plastic bottles of urine into the crowd.
The decades-old practice, long seen as an unfortunate hallmark of the band's live shows, returned with a vengeance, prompting a blanket ban on plastic bottles inside the stadium from Saturday onward at Wembley.
Security and bar staff were instructed to pour all bottled drinks into clear pint cups after a barrage of complaints from fans left soaked and disgusted.
"I got drenched in something that stank on Friday," said one 36-year-old fan who attended both nights. "I told security and they just said, 'Yeah, we've had a few reports of that.'"
The Urine Disaster
But on Saturday, the bottles were gone – but the crowd was still launching pints everywhere, which some suspect had also been urinated into.
Multiple audience members told us they believed bottles were being emptied in toilets and refilled with urine before being thrown during the show.
Others shared footage of fans deliberately launching full cups from the stands into the crowd below.
Controversy has also followed Oasis outside arenas. Residents living near Heaton Park in Manchester, where Oasis played earlier in July, reported fans urinating on private property.
One angry local raged on Reddit: "Four of them were pissing up the side of my building — even though there were portaloos just across the road. My front door stank when I got back."
The bizarre "pee culture" among Oasis fans has been widely discussed on social media, with threads on Reddit warning newcomers of what to expect. One user wrote: "You will actually get drenched in p--- at Oasis' gigs. Just go with it – become the p---, cherish the p---."
Another added: "Why the f--- do you think the Gallagher brothers are famous for wearing anoraks and bucket hats?"
Our source said: "As the band prepares to take the reunion tour across the Atlantic, pressure is mounting for tighter security and a permanent ban on plastic containers – to protect both fans and the band's legacy."