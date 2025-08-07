EXCLUSIVE: Booze Ban Call Slapped on Oasis Reunion Gigs in U.S. After Death Tragedy — As Disgusting Fan Tradition at Shows Is Revealed

Rock wildman Liam Gallagher has broken his silence after a fan died during an Oasis reunion gig at Wembley, saying on stage: "This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight but who are here if you know what I mean."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old singer made the heartfelt dedication at Sunday’s Oasis show in Wembley Stadium, London, just 24 hours after a man in his 40s plunged 170ft from the stadium's upper tier at the end of Saturday night’s concert.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the band's much-anticipated reunion tour – their first since 2009 – with dates already announced across the US this fall, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

The fatal incident is believed to have happened during the final moments of the show, while fireworks exploded overhead and the crowd erupted into applause.