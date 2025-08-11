Your tip
Hollywood Breathes a Major Sigh of Relief as 'Progressive Snowflake Era' is Declared Over — With Shows Now 'Hot, Horny and White'

Split photo of 'The Hunting Wives,' Sydney Sweeney
Source: NETFLIX;MEGA

Hollywood may be done with its 'woke' era.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Hollywood is done with all things "woke," as one reporter claims studios are not interested in DEI and socially conscious programming anymore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Sharon Waxman, an editor-in-chief for The Wrap, she told the New York Times the "progressive snowflake era" is done.

A New Era In Hollywood?

'The Hunting Wives' on Netflix.
Source: NETFLIX

'The Hunting Wives' are an example of Hollywood shifting away from 'woke' projects, a columnist claimed.

"Hollywood is rapidly shifting away from the socially conscious framework that for more than a decade has driven its narratives, casting, and green lights," Waxman said.

She also then noted the new Netflix series, The Hunting Wives, as proof Hollywood is not woke anymore, declaring everyone on the show is "hot, horny, and white."

Waxman's comments come as Sydney Sweeney has been buried in backlash over her American Eagle ads, in which the movie star gushes over her "genes" and hypes up her "blue eyes."

Despite the controversy, Sweeney has yet to be canceled, according to Waxman.

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: American Eagle

Sydney Sweeney has been called out for her American Eagle ads, but she's yet to be canceled.

"It’s had no echo in Burbank or Beverly Hills, where not so long ago, Ms. Sweeney might have had to apologize for her insensitivity and make a donation to the A.C.L.U," she said.

Waxman said that when Hollywood attempted to hire non-White talent for their projects, following criticism of a lack of diversity among creators, many felt they had been relegated to the back burner.

"The new rules resulted in a strict, if unspoken, set of boundaries that tacitly put certain topics and categories outside the accepted circles of casting and green lights," Waxman told the publication. "It isn’t only that conservative groups gripe that 'their' stories… don’t get produced.

"But I also can’t count the number of times I’ve heard quiet frustration from a reasonably accomplished white male screenwriter who felt cast out by the top talent agencies. In the process of 'recentering' Hollywood, some people suddenly felt shunted to the side."

All Due To Trump?

Photo of Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump is credited with moving the 'anti-woke' movement along.

President Trump's fight against DEI encouraged Hollywood to change its ways, according to Waxman.

She added: "At the talent agencies where Hollywood’s hustlers are out selling scripts and projects, no longer are queer writers of color, for example, so much in demand. No longer are preferred pronouns expected on your email signature."

Many from the MAGA are clearly on board with the shift in thinking, as one person praised: "Hollywood responds to the marketplace. The audiences out there are sick of the products that have been coming out of these woke nuts."

Another added: "The bottom line speaks louder than social justice themes. Hollywood can’t stay in business if it keeps promoting content that nobody wants to watch."

The Prez Goes Off On 'Woke' Gayle King

Photo of Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

The president recently called out Gayle King for her 'woke' ways.

"Little by little, the leftist agenda is falling apart," a user said. "I can’t even imagine if Trump didn’t get elected where we’d be right now."

Trump has been open about his dislike of "woke" and liberal programming, recently calling out CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King over her progressive guests and focus on DEI, especially since the anchor is rumored to be on the way out.

The 79-year-old raged on Truth Social: "Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"

King previously upset conservatives when she interviewed RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who had been promoting his "gender-bending" novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.

An insider said: "The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings.

"The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations."

King is believed to make $15million a year.

