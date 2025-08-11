Your tip
Donald Trump Takes Savage Revenge on Rival Barack Obama by Moving Portrait of Ex-Prez From Grand Staircase at White House to Staff Area So It’s 'Out of Public Sight'

picture of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has moved a portrait of Barack Obama out of public view at the White House as feud between pair rumbles on.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has cranked up his feud with Barack Obama by removing a portrait of the ex-president from public view in the White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul has reportedly switched pictures of his predecessor from the Grand Staircase, where more than a million visitors pass by each year, to a private area for staff only.

Portrait Reshuffle

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Obama's portrait has been moved into a room only used by staff at the White House.

The portrait — showing Obama on an all-white background— joins similar paintings of George Bush and George W Bush in the reshuffle.

According to sources, the portraits now reside in the hallway where the paintings now hang, which is restricted to members of the First Family, Secret Service and a few White House staffers.

During his first term in office, Trump also moved portraits of Bill Clinton and George Bush.

A portrait of former President Joe Biden has not yet been completed

The switching of Obama's portrait by Trump comes as tensions between the pair have escalated in recent months.

Feud Takes New Twist

picture of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama and Trump, seen here at Jimmy Carter's funeral, have been exchanging insults for months.

Trump recently accused Obama and members of his administration of committing treason during the 2016 election, prompting a rare statement from his predecessor, whose office called the claims "outrageous," "bizarre," and "a weak attempt at distraction."

The president's attorney general, Pamela Bondi, subsequently ordered prosecutors to begin a grand jury probe into allegations that top Obama administration officials manufactured intelligence about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

And in November, during his campaign run in North Carolina, Trump called Obama a "jerk" in reaction to his rival slamming the business mogul during a rally in Detroit days earlier.

Trump said: "I think he's a real jerk because I've watched him campaign over the last couple of days.

"Over the last couple of days I've watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn't care less, him and his little group of people."

Trump Bashing

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Obama laid into Trump for selling merchendice during his campaign trail.

Obama also laid into Trump for selling watches and sneakers during his campaign, asking: "I mean, who is hawking merch when they're running for president?"

He added: "He's trying to sell you golden sneakers. He's trying to sell you a $100,000 watch. Says it's made in Switzerland, but nobody really knows."

He continued to mock more of Trump's merch, insinuating the irony of it most likely not having been made in the U.S.

The former POTUS added: "My favorite is the Trump Bible. He's Mr. Tough Guy in China, except when he can make a few bucks."

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The business mogul has also previously slammed another ex-president, George W. Bush.

There have also been long-simmering tensions between Trump and the Bush family.

The elder Bush, who died in 2018, called Trump a "blowhard" in a biography and voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

George W. Bush, who Trump has attacked as a "failed and uninspiring" president, and former first lady Laura Bush attended the president's 2025 inauguration but did not attend the post-ceremony luncheon.

