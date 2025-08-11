Donald Trump Takes Savage Revenge on Rival Barack Obama by Moving Portrait of Ex-Prez From Grand Staircase at White House to Staff Area So It’s 'Out of Public Sight'

The portrait — showing Obama on an all-white background— joins similar paintings of George Bush and George W Bush in the reshuffle.

According to sources, the portraits now reside in the hallway where the paintings now hang, which is restricted to members of the First Family, Secret Service and a few White House staffers.

During his first term in office, Trump also moved portraits of Bill Clinton and George Bush.

A portrait of former President Joe Biden has not yet been completed

The switching of Obama's portrait by Trump comes as tensions between the pair have escalated in recent months.