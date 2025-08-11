Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Battle: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband's Cause of Death Revealed After Former Talent Manager's Death at 48
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's cause of death has been determined one week after the talent manager died at age 48, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blackstock died of melanoma, a form of skin cancer. His manner of death was ruled natural causes.
Cancer Battle
Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed on Monday, August 11: "Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana, on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family."
Blackstock's family revealed his cancer battle in a heartbreaking statement confirming his death.
His family said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.
"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Clarkson Postpones Residency
Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed two children together – daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. The pair split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022 following a nasty legal battle.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows one day before Blackstock's death, citing her ex-husband's health.
In a statement posted to social media, the American Idol alum said: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."
She added: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."
Fate of Clarkson's Talk Show
Clarkson's announcement came after her mysterious absence from her daytime talk show earlier this year.
At the time, a source said the Since U Been Gone singer missed 10 episodes of her show due to a "personal matter" that "did not directly involve her."
In the wake of Blackstock's death, insiders revealed Clarkson's absence was due to her ex-husband's illness. Her show is set to return in September with new episodes as planned.
A source said: "It's been exhausting and so sad. Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he's still the man she loved and still her kids' father."
Despite their contentious split, in which the singer was ordered to pay her ex-husband millions, insiders said Clarkson has been "devastated" for her children over Blackstock's health issues.
A source shared: "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.
"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She's been devastated for the kids."