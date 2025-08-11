Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Battle: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband's Cause of Death Revealed After Former Talent Manager's Death at 48

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed on Monday, August 11: "Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana, on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family."

Blackstock's family revealed his cancer battle in a heartbreaking statement confirming his death.

His family said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."