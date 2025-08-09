Fate of Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Revealed After Shock Death of Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

According to reports, staff members were aware of Blackstock's private cancer battle but chose to keep it confidential out of respect for Clarkson and her family's privacy.

Blackstock died on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 48 following a secret fight with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

His family released a statement soon after his death and said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."