Fate of Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Revealed After Shock Death of Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is set to return to her daytime talk show.

Aug. 9 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show will move forward with its seventh season this fall, despite the recent death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in 2019, is still scheduled to return in September. Insiders claimed that new episodes are set to air as planned, with sources telling outlets that Clarkson's absences from the program earlier this year were due to Blackstock's illness.

According to reports, staff members were aware of Blackstock's private cancer battle but chose to keep it confidential out of respect for Clarkson and her family's privacy.

Blackstock died on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 48 following a secret fight with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

His family released a statement soon after his death and said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Clarkson, 43, postponed the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency just hours before her ex-husband's death. This was the second time she had canceled shows since the residency began last month.

The Stronger singer revealed Blackstock's illness in a heartfelt statement on Instagram the day before his passing.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Concerns about Clarkson's well-being surfaced earlier this year when she missed 10 episodes of her NBC talk show. Celebrity friends filled in as guest hosts, with Clarkson later explaining that she was dealing with a personal matter. Insiders revealed that her absences were due to Blackstock's deteriorating health.

A source said: "It's been exhausting and so sad. Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he's still the man she loved and still her kids' father."

Clarkson and Blackstock, who was country legend Reba McEntire's stepson, first met in 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards and reconnected years later at the Super Bowl. They married in 2013 and had two children: daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9.

Blackstock served as Clarkson's manager during their marriage. In 2020, after nearly seven years together, the American Idol star filed for divorce. The split turned contentious, involving a custody battle and a dispute over their Montana ranch, before a settlement was reached in 2022.

Another source told an outlet that Clarkson is "devastated" for her children.

The source said: "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.

"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She's been devastated for the kids."

