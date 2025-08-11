Ghislaine Prison Mate Claims She Has Dirt on Trump — as Security Concerns Mount After Shots Are Fired Near Prison Where She's Being Held

Maxwell,63, had been serving a 20-year sentence in a Tallahassee, Florida, prison for sex trafficking crimes related to her former lover Epstein.

Her move came after she spent two days spilling what she knew about the former financier's crimes to Justice Department officials, according to a one-time fellow inmate at her Sunshine State facility.

"I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from (then-president) Biden," Kathryn Comolli told the Daily Mail, adding that the ex-president refused to get involved.

"I guess Biden's camp just didn't want to go down that route," Comolli added.

The 44-year-old, who served two years in the same prison as Maxwell for "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine," said the only way Maxwell could have been moved to the minimum-security facility was to spill the Epstein tea.

"I believe Maxwell made a deal with the devil to get that transfer out of Tallahassee," she said.