Ghislaine Prison Mate Claims She Has Dirt on Trump — as Security Concerns Mount After Shots Are Fired Near Prison Where She's Being Held
A former cellmate of Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has evidence that could link President Trump to the sex offender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell's cushy new life at a minimum-security prison in Texas was shattered last week when rival gang members opened fire outside the Bryan Prison Camp walls.
Maxwell,63, had been serving a 20-year sentence in a Tallahassee, Florida, prison for sex trafficking crimes related to her former lover Epstein.
Her move came after she spent two days spilling what she knew about the former financier's crimes to Justice Department officials, according to a one-time fellow inmate at her Sunshine State facility.
"I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from (then-president) Biden," Kathryn Comolli told the Daily Mail, adding that the ex-president refused to get involved.
"I guess Biden's camp just didn't want to go down that route," Comolli added.
The 44-year-old, who served two years in the same prison as Maxwell for "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine," said the only way Maxwell could have been moved to the minimum-security facility was to spill the Epstein tea.
"I believe Maxwell made a deal with the devil to get that transfer out of Tallahassee," she said.
Maxwell's New Home Sweet Home
RadarOnline.com previously reported on the “cushy” amenities at Camp Bryan, where Maxwell now enjoys dorm-style housing, a vegan commissary menu, and even access to beauty products and yard workouts with fellow headline-making inmates.
Maxwell is now housed with high-profile inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos CEO convicted of defrauding investors, and Jen Shah, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star serving time for a telemarketing scam.
"It’s one of the best prisons for anyone to go to," said Josh Lepird to The Houston Chronicle. Lepird is the regional VP for the prison officers’ union that oversees Camp Bryan.
"When you hear people say 'Club Fed,' they’re talking about places like FPC Bryan."
Cushy Conditions for Criminals
The facility spans 37 acres and features dormitory housing with bunk beds, religious services, thorough medical access, and a focus on work and rehabilitation.
Inmates sleep in open cubicles that house four to eight women, with two-person bunks, a stark contrast from the solitary cells in higher-security prisons.
Lepird noted that inmates typically land in such camps when they have shorter sentences but added: "If someone is a cooperating witness, they can request a lower security level."
Gang Attack over Weekend
However, the calm of the so-called Club Fed was interrupted by the sounds of gunshots over the weekend, after prison officials said two rival gangs apparently got into a violent shootout.
Residents living near the prison told CBS affiliate KBTX bullets rocketed into nearby cars and homes, but Bryan police said the shooting was an unrelated incident, and "was not directed at and did not involve the incarceration of any individuals at the Federal Prison Camp."
One prison guard did reportedly return fire, but officials would not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.