EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga's Pain Over Death of Ozzy Osbourne Exposed — After She Splurges a Fortune on Gift for Rocker's Wife Sharon
Lady Gaga has spoken of her heartbreak over the death of Ozzy Osbourne, revealing to pals: "He meant the world to me."
The 39-year-old singer and actor was left "devastated" by the Black Sabbath frontman's passing last month at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gaga's Gifts To Sharon
And a source said Gaga marked the loss by sending a luxury bouquet of flowers, reportedly costing several hundred dollars, to Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne, 72, in a personal show of support.
Gaga, whose admiration for the late rock icon stretches back to before her own rise to fame, also honored his memory during a performance of Crazy Train at her MAYHEM BALL tour stop in San Francisco.
Her tribute follows a complex history with the Osbourne family, which included a well-publicized feud with Sharon more than a decade ago.
A source close to Gaga said: "She's been genuinely heartbroken about Ozzy going.
"Gaga was a huge fan of Ozzy and the Osbournes. She used to strip to Black Sabbath at her early shows. She once told Ozzy that story – he found it hilarious."
Ozzy's Influence On Gaga
Ozzy, born John Michael Osbourne, died in July after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's disease and other health complications.
The Prince of Darkness, as he was affectionately known, was a defining figure in heavy metal for over five decades.
He rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath before launching a successful solo career, which included the 1980 hit Crazy Train, now considered a rock anthem.
Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, often cited Osbourne as one of her earliest musical influences.
Despite her theatrical pop persona, Gaga's appreciation for hard rock and metal has long been part of her artistic identity.
Her gesture toward Sharon Osbourne comes at a poignant moment and signals a continued respect for the family – even after tensions between them once played out in the public eye.
In 2013, Gaga clashed with 40-year-old television personality Kelly Osbourne after Kelly made comments about Gaga's weight while hosting E!'s Fashion Police.
The incident sparked a social media backlash from Gaga's fans, known as Little Monsters.
Kelly's Feud With Lady Gaga
Instead of directly addressing the harassment, Gaga posted an open letter on her website aimed at Kelly.
She wrote: "I have empathy for you, Kelly, but I feel it is culturally important to note that you have chosen a less compassionate path. Your work on E! with the Fashion Police is rooted in criticism, judgment, and rating people's beauty against one another.
"It used to make me truly sad when I would hear people talk about your weight when you were younger, as I was bullied too.
"To see you blossoming into a beautiful slender woman who makes fun of others for a living is astounding. Why not help others? Why not defend others who are bullied for their image and share your story?"
A furious Sharon defended her daughter, raging: "By not repudiating her fans' bullying, she was condoning it. That's why I called her a hypocrite.
"I was so disappointed because I had always been a huge fan. I have been to three of her shows, and she's undeniably a very talented woman.
"But you can't bang on about being anti-bullying and then refuse to tell your fans to stop haranguing other young women with nasty threats."
However, during a performance on the UK X Factor, Gaga and Sharon appeared to resolve their differences, with the singer giving Ozzy's wife a hug and a birthday cake for Kelly.