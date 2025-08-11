EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga's Pain Over Death of Ozzy Osbourne Exposed — After She Splurges a Fortune on Gift for Rocker's Wife Sharon

And a source said Gaga marked the loss by sending a luxury bouquet of flowers, reportedly costing several hundred dollars, to Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne, 72, in a personal show of support.

Gaga, whose admiration for the late rock icon stretches back to before her own rise to fame, also honored his memory during a performance of Crazy Train at her MAYHEM BALL tour stop in San Francisco.

Her tribute follows a complex history with the Osbourne family, which included a well-publicized feud with Sharon more than a decade ago.

A source close to Gaga said: "She's been genuinely heartbroken about Ozzy going.

"Gaga was a huge fan of Ozzy and the Osbournes. She used to strip to Black Sabbath at her early shows. She once told Ozzy that story – he found it hilarious."