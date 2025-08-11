Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Spiraling Into Depression' as She Deals With Gig Ticket Sales Plunge as Well as 'Ongoing Despair' Over Ben Affleck Split

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez spiraled into depression as her tour ticket sales plunged and she reeled from her split with Ben Affleck.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Jennifer Lopez has said she is "doing her best to stay strong" as she faces a difficult summer of plummeting ticket sales and personal turmoil following her split from husband Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old performer – whose Las Vegas residency was announced in May – has been struggling with weak ticket sales for the nine-show run, which includes three high-profile New Year’s Eve dates and six additional performances in March.

Jennifer's Tough Place

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

A security guard apparently did not recognize Lopez.

The residency, titled All I Have: The Vegas Chapter, marks her first attempt at a return to US live shows since canceling her This Is Me... Now North American tour earlier this year due to soft demand.

Sources close to the singer have told us Lopez was already dealing with "ongoing despair" in the wake of her recent separation from 52-year-old actor and director Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

"She's in a really tough place," said a source familiar with the situation.

"Professionally, she's taken a huge hit, and personally, it's been incredibly painful. She's trying to push through, but it's clear she's spiraling, and her friends are worried she is a textbook case for clinical depression at this stage."

Struggling Tour Sales

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez is in Turkey on tour.

The insider claimed Lopez has been left "shaken" by the reception to her residency, which some industry observers had expected to be a sellout event.

According to availability data from Ticketmaster cited by NewsNation, wide swaths of seats remain unsold, with prices ranging from $121 to $1,300.

The New Year's Eve shows have yet to cross the halfway mark in terms of capacity.

But a Lopez insider pushed back on the idea that the residency is a failure, saying: "The shows were announced months in advance and the major promotion hasn't even started yet.

"She's got a massive campaign coming in Q4. This is just the beginning."

Yet the singer's current sales pale in comparison to other headline acts.

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The singer faced slow ticket sales for her residency shows.

Dolly Parton's two-week run at Caesars Palace sold out within a day when it was announced in June, and resale prices have reportedly soared past $10,000.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter stadium tour, which faced early backlash over ticket costs, ultimately became the highest-grossing country tour in history, earning $407.6 million across nine cities.

Lopez, known for her tireless work ethic and crossover career in music, film, and fashion, is currently continuing her international dates.

Recent stops have included Istanbul, Almaty, Tirana, and Dubai.

Music industry sources remain split on her chances of rebounding.

Jennifer's Split From Ben Took A Toll

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez struggled with despair after separating from Ben Affleck.

One executive familiar with residency logistics said: "It's not unusual for Vegas shows to ramp up closer to the dates, especially with a big name like hers. But there's definitely concern over her popularity, or rather, lack of."

Meanwhile, friends of Lopez say the breakup with Affleck has weighed heavily on the diva.

The pair rekindled their early-2000s relationship in 2021 before marrying in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony the following year.

"Jennifer still hoped they'd find a way back to each other," said a source close to the singer. "This wasn't how she pictured her summer.

"She's heartbroken, yes, but at least she's still showing up. She's telling people she's doing her best to stay strong."

