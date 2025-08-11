EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Spiraling Into Depression' as She Deals With Gig Ticket Sales Plunge as Well as 'Ongoing Despair' Over Ben Affleck Split

The residency, titled All I Have: The Vegas Chapter, marks her first attempt at a return to US live shows since canceling her This Is Me... Now North American tour earlier this year due to soft demand.

Sources close to the singer have told us Lopez was already dealing with "ongoing despair" in the wake of her recent separation from 52-year-old actor and director Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

"She's in a really tough place," said a source familiar with the situation.

"Professionally, she's taken a huge hit, and personally, it's been incredibly painful. She's trying to push through, but it's clear she's spiraling, and her friends are worried she is a textbook case for clinical depression at this stage."