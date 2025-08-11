EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Family 'Set to Be Torn Apart' After Wrestling Icon’s Daughter Brooke Goes Nuclear Over Inheritance War Rumors
Brooke Hogan has issued a furious warning to her late father's inner circle over claims about her inheritance, telling pals: "They better grab their best lawyers because I'm ready to go."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 37-year-old daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, has hit back at what she called "blatantly false information" in a heated interview following the WrestleMania star's death on July 24 at age 71 from a heart attack.
Hogan Family Battle Is Brewing
She has furiously denied pursuing any inheritance and demanded that speculation around her motives come to an end – but a source tells us there's a battle brewing in Hogan's family that could go nuclear.
Brooke, a former reality TV star and musician, spoke out days after her father's private funeral, which she did not attend.
A source told us: "Her comments have revealed growing tensions within the Bollea family, with insiders suggesting a legal battle could be looming.
"She's made clear she had reached a breaking point over what she described as a campaign of misinformation."
Brooke raged about accusations she is money-hungry over her dad's estate: "This is ridiculous that it's gone to this point of this war of words… leave him alone, leave me alone and let the poor man go to heaven. Stop coming after me. I'm not the one you want to come after.
"I have my own job, my husband has a job, we do not have any money coming in from my father since I was 18 years old.
"I just know how my family is, and I've seen how certain members of my family go after money."
Brooke has already been outspoken in defense of her decision not to attend her father's funeral.
Instead, she chose to honor him privately with her husband, 39-year-old former NHL player Steven Oleksy, and their six-month-old twins, Oliver and Molly.
She explained: "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how… privately… the way that made me feel the closest to him."
Despite long-standing rumors of a strained relationship between father and daughter, Hogan insisted they had reconciled in recent years.
"Me and my dad were always respectful towards each other, always kind and loving towards each other," Brooke said.
She also rejected claims that she had rejected his attempts at reconciliation or any gifts he had tried to offer before his death.
Hogan Family Estrangement Details
"Me and my dad have had multiple conversations where he said sorry. He never said specifically for what," she added.
Brooke also described their bond as "very, very close" despite periods of estrangement.
"We've been through a lot… I've forgiven a lot. I've been by his side through everything," she said.
When asked what message she had for those she believes are behind the rumors she's a money-grabber, Brooke did not mince her words, ranting: "Whatever representative from that camp that continues to spew these lies, if they want to keep going, grab your best lawyers."
Insiders familiar with the Bollea estate say the will is expected to be contested, though Brooke Hogan has insisted she wants no part in any inheritance fight.
A source close to the situation said: "She has kept her distance from the family politics for years. But the moment Hulk passed, some people saw opportunity –and it could get very ugly, very fast."
Brooke's Trust Fund Money For Her Twins
Brooke voluntarily removed herself from her father's will in 2023, citing deep mistrust of individuals in his inner circle – people she believed were taking advantage of him – and a desire to avoid future legal conflict.
Yet legal analysts have confirmed to RadarOnline.com she is still set to receive funds from a life insurance trust intended for her children's education.
That trust could become a flashpoint as tensions rise.
As one estate planner put it: "If the trust is contested, assets could end up in probate, turning the aftermath of Hulk's death into a full-blown legal battleground."