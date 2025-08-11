EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Family 'Set to Be Torn Apart' After Wrestling Icon’s Daughter Brooke Goes Nuclear Over Inheritance War Rumors

She has furiously denied pursuing any inheritance and demanded that speculation around her motives come to an end – but a source tells us there's a battle brewing in Hogan's family that could go nuclear.

Brooke, a former reality TV star and musician, spoke out days after her father's private funeral, which she did not attend.

A source told us: "Her comments have revealed growing tensions within the Bollea family, with insiders suggesting a legal battle could be looming.

"She's made clear she had reached a breaking point over what she described as a campaign of misinformation."

Brooke raged about accusations she is money-hungry over her dad's estate: "This is ridiculous that it's gone to this point of this war of words… leave him alone, leave me alone and let the poor man go to heaven. Stop coming after me. I'm not the one you want to come after.

"I have my own job, my husband has a job, we do not have any money coming in from my father since I was 18 years old.

"I just know how my family is, and I've seen how certain members of my family go after money."

Brooke has already been outspoken in defense of her decision not to attend her father's funeral.