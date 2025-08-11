Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Reveal 'Bond' Rapper Shares With Donald Trump Amid Rumors Prez Will Grant Convicted Sex Creep Pardon

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have declared the disgraced rapper shares a special 'bond' with Donald Trump as they hope president will grant rapper a pardon.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer has talked up the unlikely bond the disgraced rapper has with Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mark Geragos, who has represented the hip-hop mogul for years, claims his client would pledge his allegiance to the President should he grant him a pardon.

Pledging Allegiance To Trump

picture of sean 'diddy' combs
Source: MEGA

Combs would pledge his allegiance to Trump if he was given a pardon, says his lawyer.

Asked if Combs would side with Trump if a pardon is actioned, Geragos said: "You want to know the truth? I think yes.'

"And do you know why? I don't know that it would feel like a fealty oath or anything else.

"I think having done this for 40 odd years. What happens to people when they go through a criminal case — I've watched it.

"I can't remember the last time that a client didn't say to me after a criminal case, 'how do you do this for a living? How do you go through this?'

'I Get What He Went Through'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Combs' lawyers feel the rapper and the president share similar grievances about how they've been treated by U.S. legal system.

"I remember clients saying 'they've made a caricature of me — the prosecutors have.'

"There's something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity.

"It would not surprise me to hear Sean say 'I now get it, I understand it, and I was wrong then.' I don't know that I would say he's pledging loyalty, but I think he would probably say, 'I now get what he went through.''

Seeking A Pardon

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' attorneys have approached the Trump administration seeking a presidential pardon.

The disgraced music mogul's lawyer Nicole Westmoreland claimed last Tuesday that discussions were underway about a potential pardon.

She said: "It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon."

Westmoreland added Combs, 55, "is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful" that Trump will grant the pardon.

That came just days after Trump insisted "nobody's asked" about the pardon, even as rumors swirled that he was "seriously considering" it.

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Combs' previous negative comments about Trump may hinder his chances of a pardon.

In the Oval Office, Trump said: "Nobody's asked but I know people are thinking about it.

"I know they're thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking," he added.

Earlier, he had vowed to "look at what's happening" if he were asked to do so. "I haven't seen him, I haven't spoken to him in years," he said.

Trump has built a track record of pardoning convicted political supporters in what has been widely seen as a broader rebuke of a justice system that found him guilty of criminally falsifying business records less than six months prior to his victory in the 2024 White House election.

However Combs may have complicated matters for himself in 2017 when he said in an interview he did not "really give a f--- about Trump."

And in 2020, when Trump’s first presidency ended in defeat to Joe Biden, Combs told radio host Charlamagne tha God that "white men like Trump need to be banished."

"The number one priority is to get Trump out of office," Combs said.

