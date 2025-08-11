Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Reveal 'Bond' Rapper Shares With Donald Trump Amid Rumors Prez Will Grant Convicted Sex Creep Pardon

Asked if Combs would side with Trump if a pardon is actioned, Geragos said: "You want to know the truth? I think yes.'

"And do you know why? I don't know that it would feel like a fealty oath or anything else.

"I think having done this for 40 odd years. What happens to people when they go through a criminal case — I've watched it.

"I can't remember the last time that a client didn't say to me after a criminal case, 'how do you do this for a living? How do you go through this?'