Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gloria Estefan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Rigged' Scandal Rocks Miss Universe Contest After Gloria Estefan's Niece Wins The Crown… Sparking Major Backlash

Photo of Lina Luaces
Source: MEGA

Miss Universe is in hot water over a potential rigging scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Beauty queen Lina Luaces is poised to compete for Miss Universe after being crowned Miss Cuba, but backlash over the rumored help she supposedly received from her rich and famous family has led to allegations the competition was rigged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

American-born Luaces, 22, is not a native of the country she'll be repping at the global pageant in November, having grown up in Miami among Cuba's elite expatriate community as part of the city’s first family of entertainment, the Estefans.

The brunette babe's mother is well-heeled Univision host Lili Estefan, niece of famed Miami Sound Machine couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who are reportedly worth a whopping $500 million.

Article continues below advertisement
Gloria Estefan's family ties fuel outrage over Lina Luaces' Miss Cuba win.
Source: MEGA

Gloria Estefan's family ties has fueled outrage over Lina Luaces' Miss Cuba win.

Article continues below advertisement

Luaces' pedigree caused fellow Latinos to storm the pageant's Instagram page to slam her victory.

"This will be the last Miss Universe Cuba competition I watch. If you noticed, she was called first EVERY TIME," one outraged fan wrote. "They should just skip the dog and pony show and name a sponsored winner without the pretend competition."

Another viewer wrote: "They say no to dictatorship in Cuba, but YES to corruption and nepotism."

A third summed it up even more bluntly by declaring: "Miss Nepotism!"

Luaces insisted she's representing the right country because she feels Cuban.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Surrounding Voting

Article continues below advertisement
Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, slammed Miss Universe after Amanda Dudamel lost the crown.
Source: MEGA

Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, slammed Miss Universe after Amanda Dudamel lost the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

However, her win isn't the first time the validity of pageant voting has been questioned.

In 2022, the election of Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel to Miss USA was similarly shrouded in controversy amid claims that the Miss USA organization fixed the competition or heavily influenced voters to favor her, and several contestants left the stage after her victory, refusing to congratulate her.

The Houston native then won Miss Universe 2022, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro barked that the crown was stolen from his country's entrant, first runner-up Amanda Dudamel.

Article continues below advertisement

Denying Claims Of Rigging

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's New Leading Lady is Ready for a Baby — How Ana de Armas is 'Losing Patience' Over 'Top Gun' Star Dragging His Feet

Photo of Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

EXCLUSIVE: The One With...The Grumpy Friend! Matt LeBlanc Undergoes Major Personality Makeover After Co-Star Matthew Perry's Tragic Death Left Him 'Rattled'

Article continues below advertisement
CEO Anne Jakrajutatip faced claims of pressuring Paula Shugart in favor of Miss Thailand.
Source: MEGA

CEO Anne Jakrajutatip faced claims of pressuring Paula Shugart in favor of Miss Thailand.

Both pageants denied all claims of rigging, and Amy Emmerich, CEO of the Miss Universe Organization, told TMZ at the time that Gabriel was "the rightful Miss Universe."

Miss Universe 2022 judge Emily Austin took issue with Maduro's remarks, telling Fox News Digital that he's "literally an illegitimate president" who "cheated" his way into office.

Yet pageant industry insiders say people are right to be skeptical.

In 2023, Paula Shugart resigned from the Miss Universe Organization after 23 years as president.

At the time, Denise White, a former competitor and marketing specialist, claimed current CEO Anne Jakrajutatip tried to pressure Shugart to favor Miss Thailand in that year's contest.

White told RadarOnline.com: "Given the ongoing controversies and questionable leadership within the Miss Universe Organization, it's hard to believe the process is truly transparent or fair."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.