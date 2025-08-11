EXCLUSIVE: 'Rigged' Scandal Rocks Miss Universe Contest After Gloria Estefan's Niece Wins The Crown… Sparking Major Backlash

Beauty queen Lina Luaces is poised to compete for Miss Universe after being crowned Miss Cuba, but backlash over the rumored help she supposedly received from her rich and famous family has led to allegations the competition was rigged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

American-born Luaces, 22, is not a native of the country she'll be repping at the global pageant in November, having grown up in Miami among Cuba's elite expatriate community as part of the city’s first family of entertainment, the Estefans.

The brunette babe's mother is well-heeled Univision host Lili Estefan, niece of famed Miami Sound Machine couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who are reportedly worth a whopping $500 million.