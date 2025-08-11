Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's New Leading Lady is Ready for a Baby — How Ana de Armas is 'Losing Patience' Over 'Top Gun' Star Dragging His Feet

Photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas is said to be growing impatient with her new man, Tom Cruise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ana de Armas has declared her desire to be a mom, and tipsters claim she's getting fed up with beau Tom Cruise stalling about publicly committing to their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ana is head over heels for Tom, but she's losing patience with the sneaking around," an insider claimed.

The source added, the Cuban cutie, 37, "played along at first," but after nearly six months of cloak-and-dagger dating, her patience is apparently "wearing very thin."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Like To Have A Family Soon'

Article continues below advertisement
Doug Liman has teamed up with Cruise and de Armas on multiple upcoming projects.
Source: MEGA

Doug Liman has teamed up with Cruise and de Armas on multiple upcoming projects.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed: "She wants to be acknowledged as his girlfriend and doesn't understand what's holding him back. She's in a tough spot because Tom expects everyone around him to do things his way and never takes it well when people push back."

However, the source said there's only so long that de Armas can continue like this, and she's told the Mission: Impossible daredevil, 63, that she wants a future that includes kids.

While promoting Ballerina, the latest installment in the John Wick film franchise, de Armas admitted she's itching for a family.

According to Daily Mail, she told Italy's F Magazine: "I'd like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it's not just up to me.

"As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will arrive. Relationships can't be controlled: Life isn't a movie."

Article continues below advertisement
Christopher McQuarrie joined Cruise and de Armas as their rumored romance stirs buzz.
Source: MEGA

Christopher McQuarrie joined Cruise and de Armas as their rumored romance stirs buzz.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, that confession was directed at Cruise and a sign for him to take action.

Earlier this year, de Armas revealed to Good Morning America that she's working on "a few projects" with Cruise and directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.

De Armas and Cruise's connection appeared to heat up earlier this year after they were spotted enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner outing in London.

Since then, they've also been seen together on several helicopter rides.

Article continues below advertisement

'Dragging His Feet'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

EXCLUSIVE: The One With...The Grumpy Friend! Matt LeBlanc Undergoes Major Personality Makeover After Co-Star Matthew Perry's Tragic Death Left Him 'Rattled'

Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Real-Life Story of Crazed Princess Diana Fan Who Mortgaged Her Home for a Fourth Time to Purchase Items Belonging to the Late Royal — 'I Feel So Blessed to Preserve Her Legacy'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

An ex-Scientologist said Cruise's girlfriends are scared off by the church's outlandish requests.

The insider claimed: "To her, going public is the first step toward building something real, and the fact that he's still dragging his feet is a serious red flag for her.

"Tom insists he's just being cautious and protecting what they have, but Ana's not buying it anymore. If he keeps dancing around the romance, she's saying she won't stick around."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.