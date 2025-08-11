EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's New Leading Lady is Ready for a Baby — How Ana de Armas is 'Losing Patience' Over 'Top Gun' Star Dragging His Feet
Ana de Armas has declared her desire to be a mom, and tipsters claim she's getting fed up with beau Tom Cruise stalling about publicly committing to their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ana is head over heels for Tom, but she's losing patience with the sneaking around," an insider claimed.
The source added, the Cuban cutie, 37, "played along at first," but after nearly six months of cloak-and-dagger dating, her patience is apparently "wearing very thin."
'I'd Like To Have A Family Soon'
The insider claimed: "She wants to be acknowledged as his girlfriend and doesn't understand what's holding him back. She's in a tough spot because Tom expects everyone around him to do things his way and never takes it well when people push back."
However, the source said there's only so long that de Armas can continue like this, and she's told the Mission: Impossible daredevil, 63, that she wants a future that includes kids.
While promoting Ballerina, the latest installment in the John Wick film franchise, de Armas admitted she's itching for a family.
According to Daily Mail, she told Italy's F Magazine: "I'd like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it's not just up to me.
"As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will arrive. Relationships can't be controlled: Life isn't a movie."
According to the source, that confession was directed at Cruise and a sign for him to take action.
Earlier this year, de Armas revealed to Good Morning America that she's working on "a few projects" with Cruise and directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.
De Armas and Cruise's connection appeared to heat up earlier this year after they were spotted enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner outing in London.
Since then, they've also been seen together on several helicopter rides.
'Dragging His Feet'
The insider claimed: "To her, going public is the first step toward building something real, and the fact that he's still dragging his feet is a serious red flag for her.
"Tom insists he's just being cautious and protecting what they have, but Ana's not buying it anymore. If he keeps dancing around the romance, she's saying she won't stick around."