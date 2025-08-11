EXCLUSIVE: The One With...The Grumpy Friend! Matt LeBlanc Undergoes Major Personality Makeover After Co-Star Matthew Perry's Tragic Death Left Him 'Rattled'
Matt LeBlanc was long known as the grumpiest cast member on Friends, but the former sitcom star has changed his tune, and his improved attitude may also be working magic on his lackluster acting career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
LeBlanc, 58, appears much happier these days. Sources said the Friends reunion four years ago was an icebreaker, but the tragic death of costar Matthew Perry in October 2023 was a turning point.
LeBlanc The 'Outcast'
"The entire Friends cast was rattled by Perry's passing, but the biggest change has been in Matt LeBlanc," an insider said. "LeBlanc was always a bit of an outsider in that group, and almost never socialized off-camera with Jen Aniston or Courteney Cox, who were and are the two closest members of the cast.
"Then he became more of an outcast 20 years ago when he opted to make the Joey spinoff after the rest of the cast was at peace with walking away from the franchise and not looking back. That show blew up in his face."
The source said LeBlanc has been "haunted by that failure for a very long time," and "it made him wary – and even grouchy – to the Friends enthusiasts he would meet out in public."
A Changed Man
EXCLUSIVE: Real-Life Story of Crazed Princess Diana Fan Who Mortgaged Her Home for a Fourth Time to Purchase Items Belonging to the Late Royal — 'I Feel So Blessed to Preserve Her Legacy'
But the mole said the loner loosened up during the reunion with Perry, Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, and even more so two years later after Perry's fatal hot tub drowning.
"Perry's death is what hit LeBlanc like a bucket of cold water, and he's been a kinder, gentler version of himself ever since," the insider confided.
Although Perry's rep dismissed the RadarOnline.com report as "far from true," the source insisted: "For all his tough guy swagger, that tragedy brought out LeBlanc's softer side, and he makes time for people and is patient with them like never before."
The insider believes Perry's loss has "undoubtedly" made the former Top Gear host into a "more sensitive and vulnerable soul."
Now, the source added, "LeBlanc's new and improved attitude is paving the way for him in Hollywood, too. He's got some projects on the burners again that he's excited about. It goes to show the power of positivity can make an impact."