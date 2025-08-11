EXCLUSIVE: The One With...The Grumpy Friend! Matt LeBlanc Undergoes Major Personality Makeover After Co-Star Matthew Perry's Tragic Death Left Him 'Rattled'

But the mole said the loner loosened up during the reunion with Perry, Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, and even more so two years later after Perry's fatal hot tub drowning.

"Perry's death is what hit LeBlanc like a bucket of cold water, and he's been a kinder, gentler version of himself ever since," the insider confided.

Although Perry's rep dismissed the RadarOnline.com report as "far from true," the source insisted: "For all his tough guy swagger, that tragedy brought out LeBlanc's softer side, and he makes time for people and is patient with them like never before."

The insider believes Perry's loss has "undoubtedly" made the former Top Gear host into a "more sensitive and vulnerable soul."

Now, the source added, "LeBlanc's new and improved attitude is paving the way for him in Hollywood, too. He's got some projects on the burners again that he's excited about. It goes to show the power of positivity can make an impact."