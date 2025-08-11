EXCLUSIVE: Real-Life Story of Crazed Princess Diana Fan Who Mortgaged Her Home for a Fourth Time to Purchase Items Belonging to the Late Royal — 'I Feel So Blessed to Preserve Her Legacy'

Plant's love for the late princess began with their run-in during Diana's first Australian tour in 1983. Renae skipped school to go to a factory in Yandina, Queensland, Australia, where Diana and then-Prince Charles were touring.

Renae was shocked when Diana saw her, made a beeline, and shook her hand.

"I was so enamored when I saw her ... she was so beautiful," recalled Plant, now 54.

Mesmerized, the young girl ducked under a barricade and walked behind a procession of guards and ladies in waiting. It was then she noticed Diana had dropped a clay platypus someone had given her.

"I ran over to the police and said, 'Lady Di dropped this,'" Plant shared. "He looked at me and said: 'She must have dropped this to give to you.' That tiny platypus sent me on a trajectory I could never have imagined."