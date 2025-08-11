EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's Tennessee Farm Crisis – 'American Idol' Star Struggling to Maintain Property and Dozens of Animals
Owning a farm was a no-brainer for Carrie Underwood, who grew up on one in Checotah, Oklahoma.
A self-described green thumb, the country star, 42, lives on 400 acres with her husband, former NFL player Mike Fisher, and their two young sons in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But a source said the constant grind of farm life is beginning to wear on the Before He Cheats singer.
Too Much To Manage
"It's become too much for her to maintain, and she's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals," said the insider of the chickens, horses, and sheep on the property, which also includes fruit trees, a greenhouse, and multiple gardens.
"She's shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, harvesting, and then there are the repairs that never end."
The source added: "It doesn't help that she's had a hard time finding and keeping hired hands."
Behind-The-Scenes Farm Struggles
Not that any of the American Idol judge's 13.4 million Instagram followers would notice.
While Underwood will occasionally reveal a downside (a swarm of bees), her grid is filled with wholesome pics.
"It's picturesque on social media," said the source. "Behind the scenes, it's far from idyllic."