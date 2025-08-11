Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's Tennessee Farm Crisis – 'American Idol' Star Struggling to Maintain Property and Dozens of Animals

Carrie Underwood is said to be struggling to maintain her farm.

Aug. 11 2025

Owning a farm was a no-brainer for Carrie Underwood, who grew up on one in Checotah, Oklahoma.

A self-described green thumb, the country star, 42, lives on 400 acres with her husband, former NFL player Mike Fisher, and their two young sons in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But a source said the constant grind of farm life is beginning to wear on the Before He Cheats singer.

Carrie Underwood, here with husband Mike Fisher, is struggling to maintain their sprawling Tennessee farm behind the scenes.

"It's become too much for her to maintain, and she's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals," said the insider of the chickens, horses, and sheep on the property, which also includes fruit trees, a greenhouse, and multiple gardens.

"She's shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, harvesting, and then there are the repairs that never end."

The source added: "It doesn't help that she's had a hard time finding and keeping hired hands."

The 'American Idol' judge's picture-perfect posts hide sleepless nights and endless chores.

Not that any of the American Idol judge's 13.4 million Instagram followers would notice.

While Underwood will occasionally reveal a downside (a swarm of bees), her grid is filled with wholesome pics.

"It's picturesque on social media," said the source. "Behind the scenes, it's far from idyllic."

