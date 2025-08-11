Jimmy Kimmel Becomes Latest Hollywood 'Leftie' Threatening to 'Escape' U.S. Over Donald Trump — as Chat Show Host Obtains Italian Citizenship
Jimmy Kimmel has become the latest Hollywood liberal to tease a move away from the U.S. in protest at Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show host, 57, claims to have obtained Italian citizenship after the President said he was next to be canceled.
Italian Job
Kimmel, who has been a longtime Trump critic, said: "I did get Italian citizenship, I do have that. What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be.
"It's so much worse, it's just unbelievable — I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be."
Trump warned Kimmel and fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon's careers were under threat after he was asked about rumors concerning Howard Stern parting ways with Sirius XM.
Speaking from inside the Oval Office, Trump said: "Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going, I hear they're going to be going."
Celebrity Exodos
Kimmel's "escape plan" comes as fellow liberal stars Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell quit the U.S. for England and Ireland respectively in response to Trump winning the election in November.
Both showbiz veterans have been on the receiving end of Trump's wrath before and after he regained power.
During the same interview, Kimmel also slammed what he called the "loud" left for woke cancel culture.
The comedian added: "It's not the party. It's not the majority. It's the loud voices that scare people from saying what they believe and make you think twice about a joke.
"You know, a lot of their points are valid, but a lot of them are also just repulsive, in that they repel people.
"They go like, 'Oh, you're no fun. I don't want to be around you.' And I think if you had to boil it down to one thing, that's kind of what it is."
'Uncertain' Time For Industry
Kimmel later discussed claimed Trump supporters who expressed their regret for casting their vote for the president have faced backlash from the left online.
He said: "I don't buy into that. I don't believe the 'f--- you, you supported him.'
"If you wanna change your mind, that's so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that's hard and so rare to do, you are welcome," he said.
The industry has been left grappling with uncertainty after another late night host and staunch Trump critic Shephen Colbert announced last month that his show was being brought to an end next year.
CBS said the move to axe Colbert was due to low viewership and a decline in profits, but critics believe the network crumbled under pressure from the President.
Paramount, which owns CBS, decided to settle for $16 million on a suit over deceptive editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris filed by Trump.
Colbert then used the term "big fat bribe" to describe the settlement.
Two days later it was announced that his show would disappear from screens.