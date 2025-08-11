Jimmy Kimmel Becomes Latest Hollywood 'Leftie' Threatening to 'Escape' U.S. Over Donald Trump — as Chat Show Host Obtains Italian Citizenship

Kimmel's "escape plan" comes as fellow liberal stars Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell quit the U.S. for England and Ireland respectively in response to Trump winning the election in November.

Both showbiz veterans have been on the receiving end of Trump's wrath before and after he regained power.

During the same interview, Kimmel also slammed what he called the "loud" left for woke cancel culture.

The comedian added: "It's not the party. It's not the majority. It's the loud voices that scare people from saying what they believe and make you think twice about a joke.

"You know, a lot of their points are valid, but a lot of them are also just repulsive, in that they repel people.

"They go like, 'Oh, you're no fun. I don't want to be around you.' And I think if you had to boil it down to one thing, that's kind of what it is."