EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Brands Mario Lopez’s Desperate Restraining Order Against Her as 'Clickbait' — 'The Very Behavior He’s Calling Harassment is Precisely What He Did to Me'

Desiree Townsend earned the social nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after newsmagazine Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia – only to appear perfectly normal a few weeks later.

After Lopez reposted an Instagram video of the segment, adding the caption "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," Townsend, who is now a paralegal, demanded he take down his post. When he declined to do so, she filed a lawsuit against him and his employer, NBC, demanding $25million dollars.

In a video shared by Radar, Townsend surprised the 51-year-old at his home with a process server. He then, in turn, was granted a temporary restraining order against his accuser.