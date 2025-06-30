EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Brands Mario Lopez’s Desperate Restraining Order Against Her as 'Clickbait' — 'The Very Behavior He’s Calling Harassment is Precisely What He Did to Me'
A former NFL cheerleader who is suing Mario Lopez for defamation has exclusively told RadarOnline.com the actor is organizing an elaborate "smear campaign" against her.
The former Saved By the Bell star slapped the woman known as the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" with a restraining order after she served him legal papers at his home on Father's Day.
Surprise Serving
Desiree Townsend earned the social nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after newsmagazine Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia – only to appear perfectly normal a few weeks later.
After Lopez reposted an Instagram video of the segment, adding the caption "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," Townsend, who is now a paralegal, demanded he take down his post. When he declined to do so, she filed a lawsuit against him and his employer, NBC, demanding $25million dollars.
In a video shared by Radar, Townsend surprised the 51-year-old at his home with a process server. He then, in turn, was granted a temporary restraining order against his accuser.
Speaking exclusively to Radar, Townsend said Lopez could have avoided a confrontation if he had only deleted his post.
"I was honestly hoping he would just take it down, instead it escalated to what became clearly a smear campaign against me," Townsend said.
"(Instead) He called me a lying b***h, and now Mario is conspiring to continue the defamation and to destroy my prospective business opportunities with individuals at NBC."
Ready for This
Lopez was granted a temporary order restricting Townsend to no closer than 100 yards from him and his family. A hearing on extending the order is set for July.
We have reached out to Lopez for comment.
Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend fired back: "I had anticipated being served with a counterclaim in response to my existing defamation lawsuit.
"Instead, he accused me of 'harassment' based on my online commentary, which is ironic, considering it mirrors the exact conduct he and his PR team engaged in toward me on his own platform."
She added: "I truly don't understand what he’s thinking. He’s escalating this into a public spectacle when it could have been resolved quietly through civil litigation.
"Filing for a restraining order feels like a clickbait tactic, and from both a PR and legal standpoint, it’s likely to backfire. Especially when the very behavior he’s calling 'harassment' is precisely what he did to me."
Family at Risk
EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood's Hunks are 'Queueing Round the Block' to Date Newly-Single Actress Worshipped For Having 'The Best Breasts in Showbiz'
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lopez and his attorney argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."
Lopez's order further blasted: "Mr. Lopez has not met nor has had any contact with Desiree Townsend. In addition to online harassment, he’s a public figure, and she is obsessed with him."