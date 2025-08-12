'Good Morning America' Payday Battle: Show's Hosts 'Demanding Massive Raises' To Save Ratings-Starved Third Hour Amid Program's Turmoil — 'They Know Their Worth'

Currently, an ever-changing lineup of anchors and correspondents from the flagship program have been filling in after Pilgrim and Morgan were canned following flopping ratings.

Network execs want to bring their top talent in to help out as well, including heavyweights Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

But Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, has reported the trio are refusing to work the overtime unless they are paid handsomely.

"They’re already working their butts off," one insider explained. "No way are they adding another hour for free. If ABC wants more of them, it’s going to cost — and cost big."