GMA

'Good Morning America' Payday Battle: Show's Hosts 'Demanding Massive Raises' To Save Ratings-Starved Third Hour Amid Program's Turmoil — 'They Know Their Worth'

photo of GMA hosts
Source: ABC

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have united to demand a hefty pay raise to anchor the third hour.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

ABC better be prepared to shell out some big bucks if they plan to ask their Good Morning America powerhouse anchors to cover the fledgling third hour, RadarOnline.com can report.

GMA3, now known simply as GMA: The Third Hour, has seen a varied rotation of hosts since cutting ties with both Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Photo of DeMarco Morgan, Eva Pilgrim
Source: ABC

'GMA3' hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim have both left the network.

Currently, an ever-changing lineup of anchors and correspondents from the flagship program have been filling in after Pilgrim and Morgan were canned following flopping ratings.

Network execs want to bring their top talent in to help out as well, including heavyweights Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

But Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, has reported the trio are refusing to work the overtime unless they are paid handsomely.

"They’re already working their butts off," one insider explained. "No way are they adding another hour for free. If ABC wants more of them, it’s going to cost — and cost big."

Raising the (Pay) Roof

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos
Source: MEGA

'GMA' has been losing viewers to rival shows.

Network sources told Shuter all three anchors are united and adamant that any extra on-air shifts better come with a pay raise.

One source close to the negotiations said: "They know their worth, and they’re not about to be overworked for free."

Ratings for the third hour have plummeted amid the ongoing turmoil, and bigwigs were banking on the top team to come in and rescue them.

Instead, the standoff has left executives feeling blindsided.

"They’re not stupid," the insider added about the hosts. "They know this is a high-pressure rescue mission, and they want to be compensated like it."

ABC Fights Back

Photo of DeMarco Morgan, Eva Pilgrim
Source: ABC

The third hour has seen its ratings plummet.

A spokesperson for ABC News fought back, saying the network is working toward bringing all of their various anchors and staffers together to help fill the void.

"What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team, and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour," the rep relayed.

"The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George, and Michael have been on before, and they will continue to be featured."

Anchors Have Little Choice

Photo of Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts
Source: MEGA

The main anchors are said to know how valuable they are to the morning show.

The high-priced trio may not be in a rush to move to a new timeframe, but insiders say they have little say in the matter.

"It's a different landscape, and network execs have little patience for prima donnas," shared one source.

As the famous ABC morning show loses viewers to rival network NBC, an insider told us: "Their dominance in the ratings has wavered, so every aspect of the show is being looked at under a microscope."

In July, ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic told staffers in a memo that Morgan was leaving not only the show but the news division as well.

Meanwhile, his partner Pilgrim was heading to CBS' Inside Edition following Deborah Norville's shocking exit after three decades on the show.

Now everyone else involved in the show is feeling the pressure.

The insider said: "Every day used to be an automatic win over Today for GMA, and that's not the case anymore. Everyone's nervous – especially the on-air talent. Other networks are laying people off, and some people at GMA are half expecting, half fearing the ax will fall on them, too."

